This robot collapsed at the end of a day’s work and finally, a robot we can relate to

Like us you’ll probably have seen endless videos of those robots running up and down and basically acting like a human, but better and more efficient.

But we’ve never related to one quite so much as we do to this one, a video which has just gone viral on Reddit for reasons which will be obvious.

We know how you feel, buddy!

‘$20 million. Did 9 boxes. Quit.’

cangooner65 ‘That’s not tiredness after a long day at work, that mofo dropped dead.’

Banerinho ‘Our corporate overlords would like you to emulate its work ethic. “See, Robby the robot is willing to drop dead for a salary of $0.16/hr in electricity. People today just don’t want to work.”‘

FI-Engineer ‘The robot should join a union.’

letterboxfrog ‘This is the video robot descendants will look back on when they rise up.’

Something_kool ‘This what my boss thinks we do when he leaves the room.’

mike9132 ‘That looks like a hydraulics failure, like a washer finally wore out and it lost pressure.’

huskersax ‘So what youre saying is….it needs a break?’

Anuttydeku ‘The problem is it had a break.’

Source Reddit u/fat_old_boy