This robot collapsed at the end of a day’s work and finally, a robot we can relate to
Like us you’ll probably have seen endless videos of those robots running up and down and basically acting like a human, but better and more efficient.
But we’ve never related to one quite so much as we do to this one, a video which has just gone viral on Reddit for reasons which will be obvious.
Video of a robot collapsing in a scene that seemed to fall from tiredness after a long day’s work.
by u/fat_old_boy in interestingasfuck
We know how you feel, buddy!
‘$20 million. Did 9 boxes. Quit.’
cangooner65
‘That’s not tiredness after a long day at work, that mofo dropped dead.’
Banerinho
‘Our corporate overlords would like you to emulate its work ethic. “See, Robby the robot is willing to drop dead for a salary of $0.16/hr in electricity. People today just don’t want to work.”‘
FI-Engineer
‘The robot should join a union.’
letterboxfrog
‘This is the video robot descendants will look back on when they rise up.’
Something_kool
‘This what my boss thinks we do when he leaves the room.’
mike9132
‘That looks like a hydraulics failure, like a washer finally wore out and it lost pressure.’
huskersax
‘So what youre saying is….it needs a break?’
Anuttydeku
‘The problem is it had a break.’
Coygon
