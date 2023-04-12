This 14 y/o sausage dog taking so long to finish last is today’s most adorable thing by an absolute mile

Animals

If you only watch one dog video today then make it this one, the reception given to this sausage dog which took a while – quite a while – to finish last in this race and it’s totally adorable.

Just won everything going in our book.

‘He won 1st place for being a good boy.’

kirkyKirkham ‘Its not about winning the race, its about crossing the finish line.’

JazzKatzz ‘The guys enthusiasm at the end got me.’

HasToLetItLinger ‘He’s probably wagging his tail with all his joyful intents, go little man!’

Devinalh ‘Look at those teeny little legs constantly going, he’s a very determined old chap. I hope he gets a special trophy for being the most senior participant (and hopefully he gets lots of biscuits too).’

Source Reddit u/SinjiOnO