Donald Trump said there’s a much bigger problem than global warming and it’s today’s funniest, most unexpected payoff

Donald Trump and Fox News haven’t been the chummiest of bedfellows of late but the pair were rolling around in the sack once again with Tucker Carlson’s hour-long interview with the former president.

This is the same Carlson, you’ll remember, whose leaked text messages recently revealed that he ‘passionately hated’ Trump.

Both parties put those unfortunate difficulties to one side for an interview which wasn’t short on memorable moments. Like this one, for instance.

okay im barely gonna be able to hold it together during tomorrow’s tiktok pic.twitter.com/XrEg3LN6Rr — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) April 12, 2023

And this one, in which Trump warned there was something worse even than global warming (which he’s never had any time for, of course).

And Carlson’s face surely says it all.

Nuclear warming?

Here’s just a little bit more context, in the unlikely event it will shed any light on what on earth Trump is going on about (spoiler alert – it doesn’t).

Trump: When I listen to people talk about global warming.. a big problem nuclear warming. Nobody even talks about it. The environmentalists talk about all this nonsense in many cases. I've become a environmentalist in my own way… pic.twitter.com/afUdeTWnHZ — Acyn (@Acyn) April 12, 2023

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Ummmm… I know that fear of a nuclear winter used to be a thing, but I’ve never heard of nuclear warming. — Tom Schommer (@TomSchommer) April 12, 2023

It’s where you’re suddenly heated to 3,000 to 4,000 degrees Celsius in about 0.3 seconds. Bring that sun screen! — Chris Coble (@ChrisCoble) April 12, 2023

Even Tucker is like: ?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/FfPvvc6opG — Sophia Lee (@SophiaLee42) April 12, 2023

When you’re eagerly waiting for the punchline pic.twitter.com/gJF7JKOFiH — A Nightmare John Elm Street (@TWiStEdVoODoLL) April 12, 2023

Elsewhere, Trump said people were in tears ahead of his historic court appearance last week.

"Tears were pouring down" — Trump says people working at the Manhattan jail were crying as he was processed ahead of his arraignment pic.twitter.com/44yOGwgsjB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 12, 2023

And Irvine Welsh’s response was 10/10.

I get them. I’m almost crying myself just watching. Had I been there I would have been pissing myself https://t.co/eTMBdJR5UH — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) April 12, 2023

