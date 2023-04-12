News

Donald Trump said there’s a much bigger problem than global warming and it’s today’s funniest, most unexpected payoff

John Plunkett. Updated April 12th, 2023

Donald Trump and Fox News haven’t been the chummiest of bedfellows of late but the pair were rolling around in the sack once again with Tucker Carlson’s hour-long interview with the former president.

This is the same Carlson, you’ll remember, whose leaked text messages recently revealed that he ‘passionately hated’ Trump.

Both parties put those unfortunate difficulties to one side for an interview which wasn’t short on memorable moments. Like this one, for instance.

And this one, in which Trump warned there was something worse even than global warming (which he’s never had any time for, of course).

And Carlson’s face surely says it all.

Nuclear warming?

Here’s just a little bit more context, in the unlikely event it will shed any light on what on earth Trump is going on about (spoiler alert – it doesn’t).

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Elsewhere, Trump said people were in tears ahead of his historic court appearance last week.

And Irvine Welsh’s response was 10/10.

Source Twitter @abughazalehkat