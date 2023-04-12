People are sharing the most annoyingly inconvenient things you could steal from someone’s home – 23 slam dunks

Life

The always followable @NoContextBrits had a question for people over on Twitter.

You're a burglar, but you only steal things to slightly inconvenience your victims. What are you stealing? — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) April 5, 2023

And it prompted a lot – an awful lot – of responses.

We’ve read them all (well, quite a few of them) and here are 23 of the funniest and most inconvenient (and you can follow @NoContextBrits here).

1.

one battery from every remote control in the house. — Tom Cullen (@YesTom) April 5, 2023

2.

The little glass plate from inside the microwave — Laura Allchurch (@holloway25) April 5, 2023

3.

The corkscrew. — James May (@MrJamesMay) April 5, 2023

4.

All of the wrappers on their tinned goods.. is it soup? Dog food? Ravioli? Only one way to find out — Alibi Channel (@alibi_channel) April 5, 2023

5.

Better idea: move everything a couple inches off to the point where they can feel something seems different but they don’t know what feels off. — William (@VoidScreamerUSA) April 5, 2023

6.

The fridge lightbulb — (@daveidivide) April 5, 2023

7.

Pens. To be replaced with blunt pencils and no sharpener — Martin Leo Rivers (@MartinRivers) April 5, 2023

8.

One of every shoe. — Laura McCarthy (@LauraMcCarSol) April 5, 2023

9.

Tupperware lids — tonystarkradio (@tonystarkradio) April 5, 2023

10.

Toilet paper but leave just 1 sheet on each roll. — MiniTika (@Mini_Tika_) April 5, 2023

11.

The WiFi password sticker from the back of the router — Stixalot (@stixalot) April 5, 2023

12.