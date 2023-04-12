People are sharing the most annoyingly inconvenient things you could steal from someone’s home – 23 slam dunks
The always followable @NoContextBrits had a question for people over on Twitter.
You're a burglar, but you only steal things to slightly inconvenience your victims.
What are you stealing?
— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) April 5, 2023
And it prompted a lot – an awful lot – of responses.
We’ve read them all (well, quite a few of them) and here are 23 of the funniest and most inconvenient (and you can follow @NoContextBrits here).
1.
one battery from every remote control in the house.
— Tom Cullen (@YesTom) April 5, 2023
2.
The little glass plate from inside the microwave
— Laura Allchurch (@holloway25) April 5, 2023
3.
The corkscrew.
— James May (@MrJamesMay) April 5, 2023
4.
All of the wrappers on their tinned goods.. is it soup? Dog food? Ravioli? Only one way to find out
— Alibi Channel (@alibi_channel) April 5, 2023
5.
Better idea: move everything a couple inches off to the point where they can feel something seems different but they don’t know what feels off.
— William (@VoidScreamerUSA) April 5, 2023
6.
The fridge lightbulb
— (@daveidivide) April 5, 2023
7.
Pens. To be replaced with blunt pencils and no sharpener
— Martin Leo Rivers (@MartinRivers) April 5, 2023
8.
One of every shoe.
— Laura McCarthy (@LauraMcCarSol) April 5, 2023
9.
Tupperware lids
— tonystarkradio (@tonystarkradio) April 5, 2023
10.
Toilet paper but leave just 1 sheet on each roll.
— MiniTika (@Mini_Tika_) April 5, 2023
11.
The WiFi password sticker from the back of the router
— Stixalot (@stixalot) April 5, 2023
12.
Nail clippers.
— Amos Murphy (@AmosMurphy_) April 5, 2023