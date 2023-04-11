World’s third-fastest woman taking part in the school’s mums race is 6 seconds very well spent

Videos

Just in case you don’t know Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce she’s the third fastest woman of all time and a multiple Olympic and world championship gold medallist.

We mention her because she’s just taken part in the mum’s race at her son’s sports day race in Jamaica.

And it went exactly as you thought it would (and no less magnificent for it!)

Best 6 seconds we’ll spend today …

‘Ok, that’s kinda funny. Mom 1, lining up at start, so ,Shelly, what do you do for work? Shelly: I was an Olympic gold medalist in sprinting… and I’m here to kick your ass.’

pablola714 “I’m here to chew bubble gum and watch you eat my dust, and I’m all out of gum”

disgruntled_joe ‘Boy, she beat the brakes off of Karen from Accounts Receivable, Donna the homemaker, and Bethany the 2nd shift factory worker.’

ExploderPodcast ‘$10 says she is holding back as well. Great sprinter for sure and would have made for a fun day.’

Not everyone appreciated it, but they were wrong, obviously.

‘I seriously didn’t expect negative comments. I’m a parent. I would totally enjoy running with an Olympian if I get a chance. ‘Yes she’s an Olympian. But she’s also a mother. At her son’s school event… And she gave her all as she did when she was a professional athlete. That day, she was Next Fucking Level mother for sure. Her son must’ve been super proud of her.’

