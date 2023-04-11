This croc chasing an alligator is today’s most edge of your seat 58 seconds

Animals

You surely won’t be closer to the edge of your seat than you find yourself watching this croc chasing an antelope, a 58-second clip that has just gone wildly viral on Reddit.

No spoilers.

Thank goodness for that. Anyone out there rooting for the croc? Thought not …

And people had a theory why the croc kept appearing to change course (and thereby allowing its meal to go free).

‘Croc accidentally pressed R3 and changed targets for a second there.’

Neo-Chromia ‘I saw that too. He kept going underwater to swim faster but must have started chasing the louder noise of the boat rather than the buck. That’s some good bucking luck.’

Firm-Guru ‘The observer effect. Their act of observing changed the outcome.’

EddyArchon ‘Yeah kinda feel bad that the croc didn’t get dinner but then would feel bad for the buck being dead. Humans shouldn’t interfere with stuff like this.’

MrNobody312 ‘Deer swim surprisingly fast.’

nderstandablyscared ‘Ever try swimming for your life? Might be faster than your regular skinny dip.’

Exotic_Treacle7438

To conclude …

‘F-ck that was tense.’

beeeeeeeeeeeeeagle

Source Reddit u/CharityNo9966