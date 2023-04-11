Donald Trump gatecrashed the Last Supper for what might be SNL’s best ever cold open

Entertainment

Saturday Night Live went both topical and biblical for its Easter weekend cold open, giving us nearly six hilarious minutes of Donald Trump at his delusional worst.

Between the uncanny skills of comedian James Austin Johnson, a word-perfect script and some impressive make-up, it was like watching a 2,000-year-old MAGA rally

“He rose from the dead on the third day. I would have done it faster.”

“He did Good Friday, I said why not make it great? we can make it great…”

YouTube users left a lot of well-deserved praise.

Not only is his impression spot-on, the incoherent rambling is what makes it perfect.

JKim

How in the heck did they hold their pose without busting out laughing! Now that’s a group of real professionals!

Johnny Freedom

This is one of the best cold opens I’ve ever seen.

Calder Wishne

They shared a shorter version on Twitter.

Happy Easter from former President Trump pic.twitter.com/3GN5MfAohP — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 9, 2023

Tweeters were just as blown away as YouTube users had been.

Quality Easter fare from SNL. Brilliant. pic.twitter.com/9il7CCEqMi — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) April 9, 2023

Yes, we will subpoena parody Trump.pic.twitter.com/QEHbIFXwiE — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) April 9, 2023

I can’t stop watching this https://t.co/t23wlqorZ6 — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) April 10, 2023

The best cold opening on SNL in years. https://t.co/uohTFLIsl4 — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) April 9, 2023

There was only one problem with the performance.

I'm sure others have noted it, but the problem with this Trump sketch is that it is now virtually indistinguishable from the real Trump https://t.co/YREXefdP5e — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 10, 2023

If Trump gets back into the White House, perhaps they can send James Austin Johnson instead.

