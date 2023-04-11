Weird World

‘Little People, BIG DREAMS – King Charles III edition’ got all the mockery it so truly deserved

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 11th, 2023

There’s a series of children’s books by Maria Isabel Sánchez Vegara, named ‘Little People, BIG DREAMS’. The engaging, beautifully illustrated books tell the story of people who achieved wonderful things – including Mozart, Louis Pasteur, Helen keller and Rosa Parks.

It now also includes the artist formerly known as Prince Charles – King Charles III.

You can probably imagine the responses – but you don’t have to.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Claudia Boleyn had a serious point to add.

Source @rob_heighton Image Screengrab, @rob_heighton