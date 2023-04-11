‘Little People, BIG DREAMS – King Charles III edition’ got all the mockery it so truly deserved

Weird World

There’s a series of children’s books by Maria Isabel Sánchez Vegara, named ‘Little People, BIG DREAMS’. The engaging, beautifully illustrated books tell the story of people who achieved wonderful things – including Mozart, Louis Pasteur, Helen keller and Rosa Parks.

It now also includes the artist formerly known as Prince Charles – King Charles III.

Gobsmacked when I saw this in Waterstones the other day pic.twitter.com/EUSA5eAM6T — Rob (@rob_heighton) April 8, 2023

You can probably imagine the responses – but you don’t have to.

1.

Kids, you too can be a King if you work hard enough. Adding this title to the Little People, Big Dreams stable certainly puts the achievements of Rosa Parks and Malala Yousafzai in perspective https://t.co/Z1xNUcAopl — Samuel West 💙💛 (@exitthelemming) April 9, 2023

2.

Little people (hereditary monarch)

Big dreams (inheriting the monarchy) https://t.co/951Pm7CMUK — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 10, 2023

3.

People mocking this, but I hope it inspires young boys and girls to dream of one day becoming King Charles too https://t.co/9FNN2w564B — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) April 10, 2023

4.

WTAF There are people writing proper books that have to self publish yet shit like this gets a book deal. https://t.co/dAIxeGyONy — Katie 🌿 Ⓥ 💚 ⧖ 🌎 (@katie_jr) April 10, 2023

5.

"But although Lady Diana, his bride, looked like a fairy-tale princess, and millions of people all over the world watched him make his marriage vows, Charles didn't stop shagging his mistress Camilla, and wasn't particularly careful about concealing his infidelity from his wife." https://t.co/q4kws3bjdV pic.twitter.com/77eQ5d4DmP — Stephen Farrow 🇪🇺 (@stephenfarrow) April 10, 2023

6.

I love this inspirational series for children. Georgia O’Keeffe, Ada Lovelace, Jane Austen. And now King Charles III. We all have the same 24 hours in a day. What is stopping you from becoming a king? https://t.co/zodXURAXym — THE SECRET TORY – CBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) April 10, 2023

7.

They only way my son can be king is if he leads a coup d'etat. I somehow doubt that is the message in this book https://t.co/GUFAdEnFgh — Stu Something (@Herned24) April 9, 2023

8.

I’d love this if it was written like the Very Hungry Caterpillar.

“Then he cheated on his wife but he still wasn’t king.”

“He tried issuing death threats against the corgis but he still wasn’t king.”

“Then the Queen died and he finally became king.” — Alex McCall (@Skaldstavern) April 10, 2023

9.

Is he attempting to steal the crown off his ma's head in that picture? Because I'm fairly sure that's treason. — (((Siobhán McElduff )))🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@siobhanmcelduff) April 10, 2023

10.

Does this book imply Charles was dreaming about the death of his own mother since he was a kid? Monarchy is dark! https://t.co/wuwaep6Saj — Josh Housden (@JoshHousden) April 10, 2023

11.

Dream big kids. All you’ve got to do is be the eldest sibling of a certain multi-billionaire family (just don’t ask how those billions were accrued). Inspirational. https://t.co/uqL9KP3CAa — Ethan Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Ethan4Indy) April 10, 2023

12.

Keep dreaming, kids, and you too can be a hereditary monarch and head of state of 15 countries https://t.co/uYGuUC3Wvr — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 9, 2023

13.

? The man’s dream was to be a tampon get out of my face https://t.co/IYv5gTeKB8 — Khadija (@khadljasays) April 10, 2023

14.

Can't wait for the Trump edition https://t.co/ixH0ZPTmEz — badly-drawn bee 🐝 (@soapachu) April 10, 2023

Claudia Boleyn had a serious point to add.

The most sick thing about this, aside from indoctrinating kids into being pro monarchy, is that this child likely *did* have dreams, ambitions, and passions, all of which had to be put aside because of a ridiculous and abusive birthright. https://t.co/SgrnTVlQYp — Claudia Boleyn MA🌹Socialist🌹 Sapphic🌹she/her (@ClaudiaBoleyn) April 10, 2023

