This LBC presenter’s takedown of a troll who called her a ‘radicalised feminist’ was simply brilliant

A special shout out to writer, campaigner and presenter Natasha Devon who had the very best response to a listener who contacted her LBC show to say she was a ‘radicalised feminist’ who didn’t deserve her own show.

Natasha, who presented Channel 4’s Naked Beach, encouraging people to learn to love their body again, took time out from her show to read the message from the listener called Michael and we’re very glad she did too, because her response was A++.

A joyous masterclass in how to deal with the haters from @_NatashaDevon on @lbc… pic.twitter.com/l2HmqB0N01 — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) April 11, 2023

Take that, Michael!

And here are just a few of the things people said in response.

The long term winner is the plasterer, who’ll be getting paid handsomely, to patch up the punch marks in Michaels wall. — RichP (@Richard85620368) April 11, 2023

And you can follow Natasha Devon on Twitter here! Source Twitter @MarinaPurkiss Image Twitter @_NatashaDevon