If church was always this exciting we’d be tempted to go a lot more often

Poke Staff. Updated April 11th, 2023

It’s been a little while since we’ve been to a church service but if they were always this exciting – spoiler alert: they’re not – then we’d be tempted to go a lot more often.

It’s a video that’s just gone viral on Reddit and it’s best watched without knowing what’s going to come next.

Let’s go Easter, hell yeah!!
by u/Peer-press-sure in funny

Nope, we didn’t see that coming (back) either.

Just in case you were wondering what on earth is going on …

‘It is a tradition of the city of Florence. if the bird comes back as it happens in this video, it’s a good omen regarding crops and food for the upcoming season! The event name is “lo scoppio del carro”

‘I hope I didn’t say anything wrong!’
kaosinsomnia

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

‘I have no idea what I just saw, but I am impressed.’
1feralengineer

‘Then Jesus rides in on his Harley and says I’m back bitches!’
vandmike

‘The holy spirit version 2.0. now with a rocket booster.’
Dorrono

‘Man you ain’t even showing the best part which happens outside: a whole carriage full of fireworks goes off. If the bird (colombina) completes a return trip then it’s going to be a good year for the harvest.

‘This is called “Lo scoppio del carro”, in Florence. Source: I’m from there and still live in Florence.’
filfil90

More details here!

Source Reddit u/Peer-press-sure