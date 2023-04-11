If church was always this exciting we’d be tempted to go a lot more often

Videos

It’s been a little while since we’ve been to a church service but if they were always this exciting – spoiler alert: they’re not – then we’d be tempted to go a lot more often.

It’s a video that’s just gone viral on Reddit and it’s best watched without knowing what’s going to come next.

Nope, we didn’t see that coming (back) either.

Just in case you were wondering what on earth is going on …

‘It is a tradition of the city of Florence. if the bird comes back as it happens in this video, it’s a good omen regarding crops and food for the upcoming season! The event name is “lo scoppio del carro” ‘I hope I didn’t say anything wrong!’

kaosinsomnia

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

‘I have no idea what I just saw, but I am impressed.’

1feralengineer ‘Then Jesus rides in on his Harley and says I’m back bitches!’

vandmike ‘The holy spirit version 2.0. now with a rocket booster.’

Dorrono ‘Man you ain’t even showing the best part which happens outside: a whole carriage full of fireworks goes off. If the bird (colombina) completes a return trip then it’s going to be a good year for the harvest. ‘This is called “Lo scoppio del carro”, in Florence. Source: I’m from there and still live in Florence.’

filfil90

·

More details here!

Source Reddit u/Peer-press-sure