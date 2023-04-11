Celebrity

Gillian Anderson’s very British response to this story about The Crown was a proper delight

John Plunkett. Updated April 11th, 2023

We’ve always loved Gillian Anderson in everything she’s done, and that includes Twitter.

For anyone more familiar with her acting work than her social media, here’s a quick recap.

Exhibit A.

And B.

And C.

And D.

And E.

Well, you get the idea.

We only mention it after the Metro newspaper reported this story that the star had refused to appear in the final season of The Crown, forcing the producers to rewrite the sixth run of the Netflix drama.

And this is exactly what Anderson made of that.

Boom.

Source Twitter @GillianA