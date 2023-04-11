Gillian Anderson’s very British response to this story about The Crown was a proper delight
We’ve always loved Gillian Anderson in everything she’s done, and that includes Twitter.
For anyone more familiar with her acting work than her social media, here’s a quick recap.
The lockdown press set up.
Am I wearing pants?
No one will ever know. pic.twitter.com/4EzyrHLtlK
— Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) November 11, 2020
Sad…Happy! #24kPenisoftheDay pic.twitter.com/i5pvUsQDhh
— Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) July 11, 2019
Not bored pic.twitter.com/ybJ1gFS9LM
— Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) March 15, 2019
The globe isn’t the only thing warming up. Happy Earth Day! #PenisoftheDay #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/sNr5jUP54G
— Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) April 22, 2019
We only mention it after the Metro newspaper reported this story that the star had refused to appear in the final season of The Crown, forcing the producers to rewrite the sixth run of the Netflix drama.
It’s been reported that The Crown producers have been ‘forced to rewrite their scripts’ after claims Gillian Anderson ‘refused’ to reprise her role as Margaret Thatcher for the sixth and final season of the hit Netflix show. https://t.co/o655PCfPtI
— Metro (@MetroUK) April 8, 2023
And this is exactly what Anderson made of that.
Absolute bollocks https://t.co/MBh4XdzruD
— Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) April 10, 2023
Source Twitter @GillianA