Funny cat video of the day (wait for it …)

Animals

Funny cat video of the day is also awesome, totally awesome.

It was shared by yassora1977 over on Reddit and you really do have to watch to the end (it’s only 14 seconds, right?)

YES!

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘Cat’s like “Hold it still, FFS!”

breakone9r ‘The ring position isn’t an issue, the floor is.’

Deltamon ‘You need a floor with traction for elite athletes.’

Choppergold ‘So many catculations.’

whosmellslikewetfeet ‘Me when i am in group discussion and have a great idea lol.’

hotmasalachai ‘The most entertaining part is watching the people in the background tense up and then immediately express the sigh of relief and joy when the cat did it.’

Alukrad

Source Reddit u/yassora1977