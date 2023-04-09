27 Easter treats from Twitter to take your mind off chocolate for 5 minutes

Twitter

Happy Easter to those who celebrate. We hope you got the treats you were hoping for – or managed to nick them from your kids without them noticing. Too much chocolate is bad for their teeth anyway.

We went on a hunt of our own and found some excellent Easter tweets for you to enjoy while you’re vegging out watching The Sound of Music or whatever.

We hope you enjoy them.

1.

Atheists, if EASTER is not real, please explain this. pic.twitter.com/3y52j1DyH3 — Pastor Alex (@PastorAlexLove) March 30, 2023

2.

He died for our thinth. pic.twitter.com/dwhxmUGx7f — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) April 7, 2023

3.

Sick of all the Easter songs being played in all the shops all the time. — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) April 6, 2023

4.

If anyone has no family and will be alone this Easter, please let us know..

We really need to borrow some chairs from you😂🤦🏾‍♂️ Happy Easter to all from Chuville👋🏾😁🐇🐣#keepsmiling pic.twitter.com/vwwxXq1eY5 — Chu-Let-The-Dogs-Out✊🏾🇪🇺🇬🇧🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@Chumantastic) April 9, 2023

5.

6.

This is what they took from you. We used to be a proper country. pic.twitter.com/yYev4dPzZo — Brian Lloyd (@BrianMLloyd) April 9, 2023

7.

8.

9.

Happy Easter, The Lord has risen!

And of course Jesus was a Conservative.

I ask all Christians today to:

Switch off Match Of The Day

Staycation

Discard any cargo trousers or sourdough bread you own.

Eat British sausages

Pray for Dominic Raab

Sing the national anthem

Alleluia!🇬🇧🙏 pic.twitter.com/aGBFRVodiD — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) April 9, 2023

10.

EGG DAY ITINERARY: 9AM: eat two eggs (normal)

11AM: eat two eggs (chocolate)

1PM: eat lunch (two normal eggs, two chocolate eggs)

3PM: light snack (mini-eggs)

5PM: dinner (4 eggs – dealer's choice)

7PM: hot chocolate poured into Easter Egg

11.59PM: one bed egg (either) — innocent drinks (@innocent) April 9, 2023

11.

It was nice of the U.K. government to facilitate an egg shortage in supermarkets just in time for Easter; so we can all remember what it was like to do an egg hunt. Same as being a kid, only way more trolley based maimings & Mad Max vibes in Morrisons. — Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) April 9, 2023

12.

I am sure that four kids fighting over who found the most Easter eggs at 7 AM is exactly what Jesus had planned for today. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) April 9, 2023

13.

14.