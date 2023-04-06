The hilarious ‘Customer Care’ account offers up spoof responses to real complaints – 30 times it did it best
You might already be familiar with the rather fabulous Twitter account called Customer Care – @customercaring – which offers up spoof responses to genuine customer complaints.
And a very funny read it is too. We’ve read all its responses – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and here are 27 times it did it best (and follow @customercaring here!)
Hi @martha_todd. We decided not to include vegan options as we find vegans usually prefer to feed off the attention. pic.twitter.com/i7qCkCmSdC
— Customer Care (@customercaring) January 6, 2019
Hi @amwbooks. Very sorry about this. We’ve phoned Keith who runs the petrol station. He’s on his way but running a little late. Keith got lucky last night and it’s been a while, so you’ll notice a spring in his step today. pic.twitter.com/NJ6iTPwjPo
— Customer Care (@customercaring) February 5, 2023
Hi @laurawalton_xo. Very sorry we don’t currently do this.
How far are you traveling to do a poo? pic.twitter.com/iNnTAsmvRH
— Customer Care (@customercaring) July 10, 2022
Hi @Blumak. We’ve spoken to the store an informed them that you grassed them up. You’re no longer welcome in any of our stores. Nobody likes a snitch. pic.twitter.com/gkZaVDnQlp
— Customer Care (@customercaring) January 4, 2020
Hi @sharon4338. We’ll let police know that despite a serious incident they’ll need to step aside so you can pick up your quiche and sausage rolls… pic.twitter.com/t4s3IMTe0G
— Customer Care (@customercaring) February 20, 2022
Hi @Emsmccarroll. So sorry about this. Whatever you do, DO NOT OPEN THE PACKET! Out of date shortbread is extremely dangerous. Get the family out the house and a safe distance away.
Our biscuit disposal team are en route. pic.twitter.com/Q7fqDqCh0Y
— Customer Care (@customercaring) December 31, 2021