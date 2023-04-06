Simply 13 of the funniest and most brutal takedowns of the week

Life

Everyone loves a good comeback and here are 13 of the best that have gone viral this week.

1. ‘2.5m South Asian soldiers fought alongside the Allied in WWII’

(via)

2. ‘Stop, stop! He’s already dead!’

(via)

3. ‘Man on a mission’

(via)

4. ‘A textbook old school one-two!’

“If an asylum seeker enters the UK illegally and admits they made a mistake, should they be allowed to come back six days later? The reason I ask is that you resigned for breaking ministerial rules then came back six days later.” Sophy Ridge to Suella Braverman. pic.twitter.com/wOJy5a8sFg — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) April 2, 2023

(via)

5. ‘Think of the children’

(via)

6. ‘Talking bollards’



(via)

7. ‘Damn she isn’t letting up on Trump!’

(via)