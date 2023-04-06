Greggs had the fabulous final word after Sarah Vine said she paid £23.50 for 2 sausage rolls

Twitter

To the world of Sarah Vine – no, stick with us, please – where the Daily Mail columnist (among many other things) has been travelling through Clapham Railway station.

We know this because she’s been tweeting about it. Not only that, she bought two sausage rolls there and apparently paid £23.50 for the pair. £23.50!

They weren’t even antique, just bought from a ‘normal kiosk’, apparently.

Insane indeed, and it prompted no end of questions and befuddlement, not to mention outright scepticism.

Hi. I’ve just been to every food outlet in the area. I can’t find anywhere that sells sausage rolls at the price. Can you let me know which one exactly. Thanks a lot. — Bennett Arron 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Official (@BennettArron) April 6, 2023

If you could post a photo of the receipt, or simply the name of the establishment you used, I’ll investigate and write a story about this. Thanks. You were there at lunchtime on Wednesday 5th April, yes? — John Warburton (@Warblefly) April 6, 2023

And of all the memorable responses ….

Sarah, you can make sausage rolls at home with 30p bags of rice. It’s no one’s fault but your own that you can’t budget properly x https://t.co/oMh1iMAnxs — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) April 6, 2023

i love working as a cashier at the clapham junction sausage roll kiosk, and adding an "infidel tax" on everyone eating pork products during ramadan. https://t.co/yiHZhi5al4 — HK (@HKesvani) April 6, 2023

Why would you even admit this publicly? https://t.co/OEG509vozE — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) April 6, 2023

… this exchange was surely the best.

Just paid £5245 for a coffee and a doughnut at @GreggsOfficial at Waterloo East South Central. Just a normal caff. Bought by me, a normal person. Insane. — Nadim Baba (@NadimJBaba) April 6, 2023

worth it though — Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) April 6, 2023

Oh absolutely. — Nadim Baba (@NadimJBaba) April 6, 2023

Touché Greggs marketing team! — Many Elephants Music (@many_elephants) April 6, 2023

Last word to Vine, who said it was all totally true and she has the receipt to prove it.

Actually I have the receipt. — Sarah Vine (@WestminsterWAG) April 6, 2023

But also, don’t accuse me of lying. — Sarah Vine (@WestminsterWAG) April 6, 2023

So she wasn’t telling porkies, she was eating them (well actually her kids were, she bought the sausage rolls for them but anyway …) Next!

Source Twitter @WestminsterWAG