This guy furiously dumping his Bud Light for being too diverse prompted no end of mockery

Videos

In the first of an occasional series, man baby of the week is surely this guy who’s angry – really angry – with Bud Light after it did this.

The beer’s fondness for diversity and ‘celebration of everyone’s identity’ was obviously far too strong for his taste, so he did this. And shared the video on TikTok, obviously.

The video went viral although probably not for the reasons he was presumably hoping for, and here are our 6 favourite things people said about it on Reddit

1.

‘Throwing away beer you already paid for. That’ll show ’em!’

PhraseSeveral5935 2. ‘Lmao Coors Light is literally the main sponsor of Denver Pride this year

Thanks for showing your support.’

underated_imbecile 3. ‘You should send this link to this guy 😂 I want to see him do this again. Time to quit drinking buddy.’

blondeasfuk 4. ‘Dumbass, replaces one beer with another that supports LGBTQ. ‘When he said “you might want to Google it”, I knew for a fact he was still wrong.’

_AskMyMom_ 4. ‘Saw a great duet of this pointing out that his new coors beer along with his Ford truck, Adidas hat, and the shoe brand all have pro-LGBTQ branding as well.’

nerghoul 5. ‘As does Coca-Cola, the other beverage in his fridge. The Vegas Golden Knights have been wearing pride jerseys during warmup. Rockstar energy drinks donated $100k to LGBTQIA+ organizations. ‘The more companies around him you google, the funnier it gets.’

N7Panda 6. ‘The truck says it all 😂 what a man baby.’

Kershiskabob

Source Reddit u/MrBonelessPizza24 Bud Light can image Reddit u/CaptainWisconsin