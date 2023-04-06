A pro-Trump Fox News guest had the Freudian Slip of the Year

Politics

When lawyer Brian Claypool appeared on Fox News, he was simply there as another talking head to ramp up support for Donald Trump – which is, after all, the abiding mission of the channel.

In answering one question, he accidentally said the quiet part out loud, and it’s absolutely beautiful.

Calling the person you’re there to defend ‘President Fraud‘ is special, but that little jump as he realises what he’s done is –

TikTok users loved it.

He got it right the 1st time lol.

@OU812Great

This slip will live on forever.

@chimney guy

He meant that.

@channychan2.0

No truer words were ever spoken.

@toddwynn480

The Republican Accountability account also shared the clip on Twitter, where it received a lot more love.

I know he ain’t say what I think he said pic.twitter.com/ksKxqQs53M — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) April 3, 2023

Aaaahhhh! President FRAUD!! Truth spoken — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) April 3, 2023

Trump's lawyer went full Lionel Hutz. https://t.co/bID6YwLjUI — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 3, 2023

The Freudian slip of all time Freudian slips. #PresidentFraud pic.twitter.com/PsAKNPqgWc — Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) April 3, 2023

THE QUIET PART IS SO SO LOUD https://t.co/j09bGPHAvl — Tara Dublin ((Got ℯℯ in 2016)) (@taradublinrocks) April 3, 2023

This guy is supposed to be trying to help Trump? President Fraud? https://t.co/cg2MBD4voV — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 3, 2023

Almost inevitably …

Let's just call it a fraudian slip. pic.twitter.com/CLu0We0rk7 — Morten Øverbye (@morten) April 3, 2023

