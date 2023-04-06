A clumsy customer left a bad review for a worse reason and got thoroughly panned

Life

Someone named u/greyredwolf shared this really unreasonable one-star review with the explanation –

‘Customer just left this review of the place where my gf works. The “main dude” says he’s never seen him before, lol.’

Reddit users weren’t impressed.

1.

I love it and go hundreds of times but now I’m gonna bash your business because I dropped my 2 dollar cookie.

ItsCharlieDay

2.

I always love the “regulars who are great customers” who have never been there before.

WingInVegas

3.

5-second rule exists for a reason.

Caeli04

4.

Did you have dropped cookie Insurance, sir?

Drilez

5.

I crashed my car on the way out of the dealer. I think they should give me a new car. 🙄

Farkas005

6.

Twerp. If I drop my cookie, I don’t expect a free replacement.

UnsightlyFuzz

7.

I like how he has been there 100 times and still hasn’t bothered to learn “main dudes” name.

bluetreelove

8.

Expects someone who serves hundreds of drinks a day to strangers would remember them by an oat milk substitution

DelicateTruckNuts

9.

That cookie would never have reached the door if I was holding it. 😁

Bad_Dog_No_No

10.

Is he seven? If you’re an adult and you drop your shit, expect to pay to replace it. If it’s free, that’s awesome, but there should be no expectation for it to be.

Neekovo

11.

Only get free cookies if you The Cookie Monster.

QuartzGargoyle_2022

IWillLieAwake recalled a disgruntled customer from their own establishment.

I had a woman pull the “I’ll take my business elsewhere, you don’t know how much you’re losing!” because I wouldn’t put something together for free for her. Looked up her customer history and she’d spent about $400 with us over the course of 10 years

