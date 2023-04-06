14 crimes against food committed in the name of Easter

Pics

Whenever there’s an occasion celebrated by a lot of people, brands sense a money-making opportunity and commit all sorts of terrible acts in the name of ‘seasonal goods’.

We’ve been keeping our eyes peeled for examples of Easter branding gone horribly, horribly wrong – and these fit the bill.

1.

Sorry Aldi, but that ain’t a Bunny 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/I2J9qfdQYz — MissV 🌈🖤 (@missviaborsi) March 2, 2023

We can't even defend this one https://t.co/TvwZIDz3yi — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) March 6, 2023

2. Cheeses of Nazareth



(Via)

3. Even the right way up, a chocolate cross seems a bit …off.

Via

4. Ah, yes – the Easter salami.



(Via)

5.

what’s wrong sweetie you’ve hardly touched your melting rabbit face pic.twitter.com/s6CfcbuDoK — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) April 2, 2023

6.

For fuck sake pic.twitter.com/tuVzgqVqkc — Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) March 2, 2023

7.

REALLY? REALLY! Seen in Morrisons #NewBrighton this morning 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5nAu60wmDi — The Dusty Teapot🫖/The Devils Nest🐙 (@thedustyteapot) April 3, 2023

8. Peepsi



(Via)

9.

I can’t. No honestly I can’t. pic.twitter.com/YF1cjNHY9F — Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) March 29, 2023

10.

This is my own stupid fault for not properly looking but why is CHOCOLATE HOUMOUS even a thing? @sainsburys, can u not. pic.twitter.com/wUW8zzgRJy — Adam Maidment (@AdamMaidment) March 11, 2022

11. Not that kind of hot.



(Via)

12. Always buy free-range marshmallow treats.



(Via)

13. A food crime from the Sydney Easter Show – gummy bear loaded fries



(Via)

14.

@MissCEWalker hey Catherine look at this horror story I found in #waitrose this morning. Instantly thought of our chat about NOT messing about with Hot x buns. Oh my…… pic.twitter.com/CM8QsDGc8m — Andy (@AndyJ147) April 1, 2023

Not every seasonal idea is a bad one.

bunny ice cream 🎀 pic.twitter.com/WJ4TssNslB — softness daily ✨ (@SoftnessDaily) April 3, 2023

Finally – the voice of reason.

Why do they keep fucking about with hot cross buns? The best hot cross bun flavour is hot cross bun. Bun. — AmberGambler (@ambergambler_) March 28, 2023

