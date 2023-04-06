14 crimes against food committed in the name of Easter
Whenever there’s an occasion celebrated by a lot of people, brands sense a money-making opportunity and commit all sorts of terrible acts in the name of ‘seasonal goods’.
We’ve been keeping our eyes peeled for examples of Easter branding gone horribly, horribly wrong – and these fit the bill.
1.
Sorry Aldi, but that ain’t a Bunny 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/I2J9qfdQYz
— MissV 🌈🖤 (@missviaborsi) March 2, 2023
We can't even defend this one https://t.co/TvwZIDz3yi
— Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) March 6, 2023
2. Cheeses of Nazareth
3. Even the right way up, a chocolate cross seems a bit …off.
4. Ah, yes – the Easter salami.
5.
what’s wrong sweetie you’ve hardly touched your melting rabbit face pic.twitter.com/s6CfcbuDoK
— Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) April 2, 2023
6.
For fuck sake pic.twitter.com/tuVzgqVqkc
— Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) March 2, 2023
7.
REALLY? REALLY! Seen in Morrisons #NewBrighton this morning 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/5nAu60wmDi
— The Dusty Teapot🫖/The Devils Nest🐙 (@thedustyteapot) April 3, 2023
8. Peepsi
9.
I can’t. No honestly I can’t. pic.twitter.com/YF1cjNHY9F
— Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) March 29, 2023
10.
This is my own stupid fault for not properly looking but why is CHOCOLATE HOUMOUS even a thing? @sainsburys, can u not. pic.twitter.com/wUW8zzgRJy
— Adam Maidment (@AdamMaidment) March 11, 2022
11. Not that kind of hot.
12. Always buy free-range marshmallow treats.
13. A food crime from the Sydney Easter Show – gummy bear loaded fries
14.
@MissCEWalker hey Catherine look at this horror story I found in #waitrose this morning.
Instantly thought of our chat about NOT messing about with Hot x buns. Oh my…… pic.twitter.com/CM8QsDGc8m
— Andy (@AndyJ147) April 1, 2023
Not every seasonal idea is a bad one.
bunny ice cream 🎀 pic.twitter.com/WJ4TssNslB
— softness daily ✨ (@SoftnessDaily) April 3, 2023
Finally – the voice of reason.
Why do they keep fucking about with hot cross buns? The best hot cross bun flavour is hot cross bun. Bun.
— AmberGambler (@ambergambler_) March 28, 2023
