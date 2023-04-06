Pics

14 crimes against food committed in the name of Easter

Poke Staff. Updated April 6th, 2023

Whenever there’s an occasion celebrated by a lot of people, brands sense a money-making opportunity and commit all sorts of terrible acts in the name of ‘seasonal goods’.

We’ve been keeping our eyes peeled for examples of Easter branding gone horribly, horribly wrong – and these fit the bill.

1.

2. Cheeses of Nazareth


(Via)

3. Even the right way up, a chocolate cross seems a bit …off.

Via

4. Ah, yes – the Easter salami.


(Via)

5.

6.

7.

8. Peepsi


(Via)

9.

10.

11. Not that kind of hot.


(Via)

12. Always buy free-range marshmallow treats.


(Via)

13. A food crime from the Sydney Easter Show – gummy bear loaded fries


(Via)

14.

Not every seasonal idea is a bad one.

Finally – the voice of reason.

Image BBC, Rachel Hawkins