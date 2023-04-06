These country music fans don’t want drag queens on TV and the comeback was magnificent

Entertainment

To the Country Music Television Awards, where country singer Kelsea Ballerini irritated all the right people by performing on stage with four drag queens from Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

And you don’t have to be a fan of country music to enjoy this.

Fabulously done, after Ballerini’s home state of Tennessee passed new legislation (temporarily blocked by a federal judge) classifing shows with ‘male or female impersonators’ as adult cabaret and ‘harmful to minors’.

But not everyone appreciated it, as you’ll probably have guessed by now, and the takedown of these people who took to Facebook to complain was just magnificent.

The replies weren’t actually the work of the CMT awards but the great Ben Palmer, who specialises in pretending to be corporations on Facebook but it’s not less satisfying for it.

Source Reddit u/benpalmerhumor Image screen grab