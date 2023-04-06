This chipmunk’s hilarious struggle with the irritating plastic packaging is today’s most relatable thing

Animals

Funny animal video of the week is surely this, a chipmunk’s fury at a stupid plastic seal which just won’t stop opened and – in phrases we never thought we’d use – we’ve never related so much with a chipmunk.

The video’s gone wildly viral after it was shared by Redditor Harass-Master who said: ‘Tbh imma be mad too.’

And these are our favourite things people said about it.

‘Jesus that plastic seal pisses everyone off! Even different species!’

SegaGeneside ‘Yeah, it’s just f-cking nuts.’

edlee98765 ‘There is no rage like the irrational anger at an inanimate object for obeying the laws of physics instead of me.’

JustASt0ry ‘So cute, lost it when it fell off the whole thing out of frustration.’

JustASt0ry ‘I’m dying…a chipmunk friend is everything I’ve wanted!’

atlviacak

Source Reddit u/Harass-Master