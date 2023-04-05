This Trump supporter’s extraordinary monologue gets more spectacular with each word (keep watching!)

Politics

Donald Trump’s back in Florida now after his history making appearance in a New York court, but this Trump supporter who was protesting outside will live long in the memory.

It’s surely the most extraordinary monologue you’ll hear today, spelling binding and jaw dropping in just about equal measure.

it’s getting weird outside of the courthouse where trump is rn pic.twitter.com/LjZec9uRwd — matt (@mattxiv) April 4, 2023

Not gonna lie, we’re watching it on a loop right now.

And here are our 17 favourite things people said about it.

1.

Fair’s fair, when you put it like this, it makes a lot of sense.pic.twitter.com/m7FLO2fKOS — Dan Thomas (@ItsDanThomas) April 4, 2023

2.

i fucking burst at the “BADABING” https://t.co/Z1YSqZgRHy — pudding person (@JUNlPER) April 4, 2023

3.

me hitting on someone after 6 cocktails: pic.twitter.com/iucffuBtDh — Bridget (@realityreacts) April 4, 2023

4.

NEW HYPERFIXATION JUST DROPPED pic.twitter.com/jRYpJspuPd — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) April 4, 2023

5.

Now imagining Dennis Hopper circa Apocalypse Now delivering this monologue pic.twitter.com/wTMYpu0e5t — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) April 4, 2023

6.

Your average MAGA. Deep state, elites blah blah. Just a slightly nuttier version of our own right wing populists here. This is their base. Western democracies can do a lot better, and many are. pic.twitter.com/MHTVXDQQOD — Brendan May (@bmay) April 4, 2023

7.

Me waiting during the long pause for who “the bitch” is…. pic.twitter.com/toUW2bi70x — Ì ❃ (@br1br1x) April 4, 2023

8.

Can’t wait for her to be a powerful congresswoman by 2030 pic.twitter.com/C3UsvroDOO — Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) April 4, 2023

9.