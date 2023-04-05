Politics

This Trump supporter’s extraordinary monologue gets more spectacular with each word (keep watching!)

John Plunkett. Updated April 5th, 2023

Donald Trump’s back in Florida now after his history making appearance in a New York court, but this Trump supporter who was protesting outside will live long in the memory.

It’s surely the most extraordinary monologue you’ll hear today, spelling binding and jaw dropping in just about equal measure.

Not gonna lie, we’re watching it on a loop right now.

And here are our 17 favourite things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2