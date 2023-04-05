Trump’s hilariously unfortunate hand gesture suggests he spotted someone he really doesn’t like

Videos

We’d never try to guess exactly what’s going on in Donald Trump’s mind – mostly because we’re claustrophobic – but we really are intrigued exactly what he was doing with this particular hand gesture as he left court in his motorcade on Tuesday.

And it wasn’t just the size of his hands – you’ll be familiar with those by now – but what he was doing with them.

BREAKING: Donald Trump is on his way to Mar-a-Lago 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lRSppEtVnS — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 5, 2023

Never have we seen a thumbs up take such an unexpected (NSFW) turn.

We’re with @Otto_English.

Ha ha ha ha ha. Oh dear God, what the hell? https://t.co/T9fHYXMMjm — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 5, 2023

He knows they’re his supporters, right?

A baby wave followed by a thumbs up followed by…..oh my…..a ghost wank. 😆pic.twitter.com/HDEDUIxLz2 — ᵁⁿᵏⁱᵉᴹᵒⁿᵏⁱᵉ (@UnkieMonkie) April 5, 2023

To conclude …

How any man that does a thumbs up like that led the US is beyond comprehension 👍🏼pic.twitter.com/JMUQ72I2OW — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) April 5, 2023

Source Twitter @alx