This US news channel will no longer ‘knowingly broadcast’ Trump’s untruths and people loved them for it

John Plunkett. Updated April 5th, 2023

Donald Trump was uncharacteristically subdued during his court appearance where he pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

But having flown from New York back to his Florida Mar-a-Lago home he launched into a familiar rant which even took aim at the judge’s daughter over her political connections.

We mention it because of the way US news channel MSNBC decided to cover his latest pontifications. And they decided to cover it by … not covering it at all.

And this is exactly what people made of that.

Source Twitter @Acyn