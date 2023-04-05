This US news channel will no longer ‘knowingly broadcast’ Trump’s untruths and people loved them for it

Pics

Donald Trump was uncharacteristically subdued during his court appearance where he pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

But having flown from New York back to his Florida Mar-a-Lago home he launched into a familiar rant which even took aim at the judge’s daughter over her political connections.

We mention it because of the way US news channel MSNBC decided to cover his latest pontifications. And they decided to cover it by … not covering it at all.

Maddow: So far he is just giving his normal list of grievances. We don’t consider that necessarily newsworthy and there is a cost to us as a news organization of knowingly broadcasting untrue things pic.twitter.com/1x9E5NxqPb — Acyn (@Acyn) April 5, 2023

And this is exactly what people made of that.

This is how it’s done folks.pic.twitter.com/vQSWmJ1KlN — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) April 5, 2023

Maddow nails it here on Trump's airing of grievances speech, all media outlets need to take heed. "We don't consider that necessarily newsworthy and there is a cost to us as a news organization to knowingly broadcasting untrue things." #wtpBlue #DemVoice1 pic.twitter.com/afuIjOnzUl — Brian Cardone 🏴‍☠️🇺🇦 (@cardon_brian) April 5, 2023

Hey @CNN, and every other legitimate news media outlet, Rachel @Maddow is demonstrating how it should be done. Take notes…especially you @60Minutes.pic.twitter.com/ZMoeFyO2cZ — Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) April 5, 2023

"There is a cost to us as a news organization of knowingly broadcasting untrue things." There is a cost.

pic.twitter.com/DL43Yr5VTR — Antonio Sabato Jr (@AntonioSabatoJr) April 5, 2023

rachel maddow is just tired of donald trump’s shit right now. pic.twitter.com/ha3U1UWZJv — greg. 🌼 (@mistergeezy) April 5, 2023

I love Rachel Maddow.pic.twitter.com/mt6kgUDxh2 — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) April 5, 2023

Source Twitter @Acyn