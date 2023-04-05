Animals

Watch this cheeky meerkat goose an unsuspecting capybara

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 5th, 2023

You don’t have to be Sherlock Holmes – or, indeed, Wagatha Christie – to work out what Twitter user @CAPYBARA_MAN loves. The account is full of clips and photos of the South American rodents, such as these –

He recently shared this clip of a capybara being on the wrong end of a naughty meerkat’s high jinks.

It’s had well over half a million views and picked up a lot of comments – including some ticking off the meerkat.

We’ll leave you with this excellent advice from the Twitter bio of CAPYBARA MAN –

BE KIND TO ALL ANIMALS!!!

Including the ones that prank capybaras.

READ MORE

Fans of capybaras farting in bathtubs full of ducks, rejoice!

Source CAPYBARA MAN Image Screengrab