Watch this cheeky meerkat goose an unsuspecting capybara
You don’t have to be Sherlock Holmes – or, indeed, Wagatha Christie – to work out what Twitter user @CAPYBARA_MAN loves. The account is full of clips and photos of the South American rodents, such as these –
— CAPYBARA MAN (@CAPYBARA_MAN) March 5, 2023
— CAPYBARA MAN (@CAPYBARA_MAN) January 17, 2023
— CAPYBARA MAN (@CAPYBARA_MAN) January 12, 2023
He recently shared this clip of a capybara being on the wrong end of a naughty meerkat’s high jinks.
— CAPYBARA MAN (@CAPYBARA_MAN) April 2, 2023
It’s had well over half a million views and picked up a lot of comments – including some ticking off the meerkat.
— Morgan (@mysh1ttyreview) April 2, 2023
— Jac Holt (@NonBeanyBoi) April 2, 2023
— largest rodent (@capybaroness) April 2, 2023
— CRGKevin (@CrgKevin) April 2, 2023
— AnimalloverAbbaBlondieFleetwoodMacJazzXfiles (@abba_fantastic) April 2, 2023
We’ll leave you with this excellent advice from the Twitter bio of CAPYBARA MAN –
BE KIND TO ALL ANIMALS!!!
Including the ones that prank capybaras.
Source CAPYBARA MAN Image Screengrab