Travel guy Simon Calder was asked what compensation there is for the Dover chaos and his A++ answer said it all

News

Suella Braverman was keen not just to play down but basically dismiss entirely the notion that the unprecedented delays at Dover were anything to do with Brexit.

Of course they’re not, Home Secretary! Except the BBC’s estimable Ros Atkins took a closer look and – you’ll never guess – actually Brexit has quite a lot to do with it.

Suella Braverman said of this weekend's delays at Dover: “I don’t think it’s fair to say this has been an adverse effect of Brexit.” But Brexit is a factor in the delays. 2 mins here on why. pic.twitter.com/AzgjWMYSfw — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) April 3, 2023

Anyway, we mention it because over on Sky News the impeccably well-informed travel journalist and broadcaster Simon Calder was asked if there was any compensation for all this disruption and his answer was 10/10.

Oof! — “Is there any compensation [for Dover travel disruption]?” — “The only compensation you have, is the emotional compensation of having a blue British passport.” 🔥#Brexit

pic.twitter.com/Yu1zQBXDOg — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) April 3, 2023

Mega oof.

Got the hallmarks of a comedian. Deadpan delivery, impeccable timing. Nicely done. — Zubeen Naushad (@zambooooka) April 3, 2023

Two footed, in the nuts. https://t.co/WtBgL6cZrd — Matt Owen (@MJowen174) April 4, 2023

Simon Calder with neat summary of all your #BrexShite dividends in one handy message: https://t.co/mCFVo171aa — asifkapadia (@asifkapadia) April 3, 2023

“I guess that’s why they call it the blues”: Our passport has been rendered about as useless as the narcissistic sociopath holding it up to the camera. His taxpayer funded jet leaves a contrail (con being the operative word) of burnt £50 notes and voters’ regrets, behind it. https://t.co/TbjOC42IsP pic.twitter.com/xslkSqPb9V — Peter Kay (@theonlypeterkay) April 3, 2023

To conclude …

“The only compensation you have, is the emotional compensation of having a blue British passport.” pic.twitter.com/UlckvhRhgN — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) April 3, 2023

And if you don’t already you can follow @SimonCalder on Twitter here.

Source Twitter @mikegalsworthy