This Labour MP’s takedown of a troll was a proper vote-winner

Poke Staff. Updated April 4th, 2023

Leading contender for comeback of the day is surely this, from Labour MP Jess Phillips who is no stranger to dropping a mic or two.

It began when the Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley picked up on the Daily Mail story about a Conservative MP who apparently woke up naked in a brothel and unable to find their clothes.

It prompted this response from someone we’re guessing probably isn’t a Labour supporter.

And there were plenty of on-point responses.

But Phillips’ response was 10/10.

Boom.

