This Labour MP’s takedown of a troll was a proper vote-winner
Leading contender for comeback of the day is surely this, from Labour MP Jess Phillips who is no stranger to dropping a mic or two.
It began when the Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley picked up on the Daily Mail story about a Conservative MP who apparently woke up naked in a brothel and unable to find their clothes.
Conservatives are against sexual exploitation this morning. Also the Conservatives…..Tory MP wakes up naked in a brothel unable to find his clothes https://t.co/ZRb75ZcwcK via @MailOnline
— Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) April 2, 2023
It prompted this response from someone we’re guessing probably isn’t a Labour supporter.
When labour wins, wait til they & everyone else goes after you Jess. Hope it’s worth it for the salary paid! Looking forward to seeing how different life will be in the future. If it indeed will. 😀
— Paul Connally (@PaulConnally1) April 2, 2023
And there were plenty of on-point responses.
They do now. I'm sure she'll be fine.
— Ben (@Bennyjj81) April 2, 2023
Because the press have never gone after Jess Phillips or any of her colleagues?
— Paul Broomhead (@Borrowed__Time_) April 2, 2023
But Phillips’ response was 10/10.
I feel confident I'll never be found in a brothel https://t.co/JQpeKt1Xuu
— Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) April 2, 2023
