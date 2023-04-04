This Labour MP’s takedown of a troll was a proper vote-winner

Politics

Leading contender for comeback of the day is surely this, from Labour MP Jess Phillips who is no stranger to dropping a mic or two.

It began when the Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley picked up on the Daily Mail story about a Conservative MP who apparently woke up naked in a brothel and unable to find their clothes.

Conservatives are against sexual exploitation this morning. Also the Conservatives…..Tory MP wakes up naked in a brothel unable to find his clothes https://t.co/ZRb75ZcwcK via @MailOnline — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) April 2, 2023

It prompted this response from someone we’re guessing probably isn’t a Labour supporter.

When labour wins, wait til they & everyone else goes after you Jess. Hope it’s worth it for the salary paid! Looking forward to seeing how different life will be in the future. If it indeed will. 😀 — Paul Connally (@PaulConnally1) April 2, 2023

And there were plenty of on-point responses.

They do now. I'm sure she'll be fine. — Ben (@Bennyjj81) April 2, 2023

Because the press have never gone after Jess Phillips or any of her colleagues? — Paul Broomhead (@Borrowed__Time_) April 2, 2023

But Phillips’ response was 10/10.

I feel confident I'll never be found in a brothel https://t.co/JQpeKt1Xuu — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) April 2, 2023

Boom.

Source Twitter @jessphillips