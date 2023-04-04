‘What’s something you can say during sex and in a restaurant?’ 19 (NSFW) suggestions

Life

We’re mildly concerned about what Reddit user u/DressOne2628 has planned after we read their r/AskReddit question.

What’s something you can say during sex and in a restaurant?

Never do anything that’ll get you kicked out before you’ve had your dessert – that’d be our advice.

The question was a popular one, with the obvious warning that many of these are really NSFW – and a few might make you really hungry.

1.

How do you know you don’t like it if you’ve never tried it?

Huskynota

2.



ChuckitCharlie0

Via

3.

Oooh spicy!

SaneInsanity92

4.

Let me warm that up for you.

abarkhan666

5.

I need to unbutton my pants.

SauseegeGravy

6.



Sparky605

Via

7.

It was good but I’d say your mother does it better.

DavosLostFingers

8.

Wanna swap sides?

surdtmash

9.



ItsNuckinFutz

Via

10.