The takedown of this anti-vaxxer’s terrifying tale is an all-time classic

In the anti-vaxxer takedown hall of fame, this is surely somewhere close to the top.

It’s a terrifying tale shared on Twitter which is either a salutary lesson for us all, or a story that got entirely the response it deserved (depending on how seriously you take science, obviously).

‘Man on a mission,’ said beerbellybegone who shared it over on Reddit.

Inject it into our veins!

‘Can you imagine what what a hell of a dedicated scientist this guy is? He’s vomited multiple pints of blood out of a total of 8 pints in the human body, so he’s already doing great. ‘He then starts losing even more blood from his ass, which puts his situation somewhere about being Super-Duper. ‘Obviously, he’s gonna jack it, just a bit, mind you, for science, to see if he’s actually bleeding out of all holes. ‘Respect.’

beerbellybegone ‘According to that wording, he also came inside his own bruises.’

Kuildeous ‘Don’t kink shame.’

gbiypk ‘I have spent some time on conspiracy subreddits and they think vaccines can cause anything. ‘Hearing problems? Vaccine. Heart attack? Vaccine. Get in a car crash the next day? Vaccine.’

AidanGsRedditAccount ‘Not sick? Unsurprisingly, NOT the vaccine.’

Source Reddit u/beerbellybegone Image Unsplash Ed Us