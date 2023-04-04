‘My husband, the driest texter’ is a very funny and infuriating read
There’s nothing worse than when you send your loved one(s) a text and they don’t reply. Actually, this might be worse, a very funny screenshot shared by jmyang5054 who said: ‘My husband, the driest texter.’
And they’re not kidding, they’re really not.
And it prompted lots and lots of responses. Here are just a few …
‘Says “Yuh”
‘Adds “😎” emoji
‘Refuses to elaborate 🗿’
SavageRebelX
‘Do you take this woman to be your lawfully wedded wife?
‘Yuh.’
Scr0bD0b
‘He sent the sunglasses emoji though up top, he has a fun side!’
SquareRound69
‘I want more screenshots between you & your husband. I’m emotionally invested!’
NYStateOf-Mind
‘He is the funniest person I’ve ever met. In person of course.’
myang5054,
We don’t doubt it!
Source Reddit u/jmyang5054