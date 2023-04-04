‘My husband, the driest texter’ is a very funny and infuriating read

Life

There’s nothing worse than when you send your loved one(s) a text and they don’t reply. Actually, this might be worse, a very funny screenshot shared by jmyang5054 who said: ‘My husband, the driest texter.’

And they’re not kidding, they’re really not.

And it prompted lots and lots of responses. Here are just a few …

‘Says “Yuh” ‘Adds “😎” emoji ‘Refuses to elaborate 🗿’

SavageRebelX ‘Do you take this woman to be your lawfully wedded wife? ‘Yuh.’

Scr0bD0b ‘He sent the sunglasses emoji though up top, he has a fun side!’

SquareRound69 ‘I want more screenshots between you & your husband. I’m emotionally invested!’

NYStateOf-Mind ‘He is the funniest person I’ve ever met. In person of course.’

myang5054,

We don’t doubt it!

Source Reddit u/jmyang5054