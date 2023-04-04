Lee Anderson told Carol Vorderman to act her age and was hilariously schooled into next week

Celebrity

Over on Twitter the increasingly fabulous Carol Vorderman has been busy calling out Tory MPs who omit to mention the fact they are Conservative (why ever not?) on their social media profiles.

I WANT YOUR HELP I’ve noticed a number of Tory MP & councillors removing mention of them being Tories from their social media profiles. I’d like to collate them and do some statistical work on this (you know I like numbers!) CAN YOU SCREENSHOT ANY YOU FIND AND POST HERE? 🙏🏼 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) April 3, 2023

She started with former chancellor for a day (or two) Nadhim Zahawi.

#ToriesDeletingTory Let’s start with one of the tax dodgers?

Former Tory Chairman until he was caught out lying about his tax on camera

NADHIM ZAHAWI Seems to have gone green and non Tory on his Twitter profile. Send me more please? Tories now deleting any reference to Tory pic.twitter.com/w8gOHP0xyk — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) April 3, 2023

And it didn’t take long for the numbers to stack up.

At the moment it's running at over 70% of Tory MPs who were voted in as Tories, and are paid as Tory MPs, are not saying they are Tory on their social media profile.

What's more….many are also using the colour green on election leaflets!! Here are some more https://t.co/gYcBBj5USX — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) April 3, 2023

Including three former prime ministers, it turned out.

Tory MP update Of the last 4 Tory Prime Ministers ONLY Rishi Sunak mentions that he is Conservative Liz Truss – no mention of Conservative

Boris Johnson – no mention of Conservative

Theresa May – no mention of Conservative How ashamed of their party are they? pic.twitter.com/peVcqFUxUg — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) April 3, 2023

As well as this guy, who won’t ever be prime minister – although, let’s fact it, all bets are off by now – Lee ’30p’ Anderson.

So it goes on Lee Anderson , Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party who doesn’t tell us which party he is the “deputy chairman” of ? 🤔🤔 I suspect a rebranding and change from Tory blue this year #ToriesDeletingTory https://t.co/BWxc8yjUlL — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) April 3, 2023

And we mention it because the typically charming Anderson told Vorderman to ‘ac’

Think you need to check my bio again. Oh and whilst your at it act your age. — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) April 3, 2023

and ended up schooled.

I’m howling laughing 😂@LeeAndersonMP_ quickly changed his bio from NOT including Conservative to now, since my tweet earlier, adding a Tory reference Then he tells me to “act your age” 😂 Lee luv, get a grip 😂 RT gang 🙏🏼 It’s too funny not to#ToriesDeletingTory pic.twitter.com/TGm3OebFBd — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) April 3, 2023

It turned out Vorderman wasn’t finished there.

I know I shouldn’t BUT @LeeAndersonMP_ it’s “you’re” not “your” Also, quick question on the age/behaviour issue (which you brought up) At what age should a Member of Parliament stop asking his mate to lie for him on camera? You being an expert… #ToriesDeletingTory pic.twitter.com/liLMDnTY2h — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) April 3, 2023

And she STILL wasn’t finished.

Morning 👍🏼 Maths test for ⁦@LeeAndersonMP_⁩ 3 recent PMs, who don’t identify as Tory, want to update their bios

CON-THE-VOTERS stickers in Tory blue cost 10p If the 3 PMs want a sticker each, how much will that cost Tory HQ? Answer: It’s 30p Lee#ToriesDeletingTory pic.twitter.com/DvBFayHlKa — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) April 4, 2023

It’s almost enough to make you feel sorry for … no, only kidding.

And if you don’t already, follow @carolvorders on Twitter here.

Lee Anderson telling @carolvorders to act your age. The calls coming from inside the house Lee 👀📞 pic.twitter.com/MmWNxK9vE4 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) April 4, 2023

