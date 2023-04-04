Celebrity

Lee Anderson told Carol Vorderman to act her age and was hilariously schooled into next week

John Plunkett. Updated April 4th, 2023

Over on Twitter the increasingly fabulous Carol Vorderman has been busy calling out Tory MPs who omit to mention the fact they are Conservative (why ever not?) on their social media profiles.

She started with former chancellor for a day (or two) Nadhim Zahawi.

And it didn’t take long for the numbers to stack up.

Including three former prime ministers, it turned out.

As well as this guy, who won’t ever be prime minister – although, let’s fact it, all bets are off by now – Lee ’30p’ Anderson.

And we mention it because the typically charming Anderson told Vorderman to ‘ac’

and ended up schooled.

It turned out Vorderman wasn’t finished there.

And she STILL wasn’t finished.

It’s almost enough to make you feel sorry for … no, only kidding.

Source Twitter @carolvorders