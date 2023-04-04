Joe Lycett spoofed GB News with ‘Richard Yewtree’s Straight Talk’ and it’s 3 minutes very well spent

Celebrity

Joe Lycett is ‘actually very right wing’, as anyone who saw his hilarious response to the then prime minister Liz Truss back in the day (well, seven months ago), will remember.

Big fan of @joelycett refusing to take an unserious person seriously pic.twitter.com/KETihwgRbV — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 4, 2022

And we mention it because Lycett’s new Friday night show has just started on Channel 4, and it included a spoof GB News style news segment fronted by Lycett – who else? – and guest presenter Alan Carr.

And it’s going viral on Twitter today because it’s such a fabulous watch, on so many levels.

Bye, career!

Praise be for @joelycett and Alan Carr giving it some gammon on a Friday night 🤣 part one of Richard Yewtree #latenightlycett pic.twitter.com/EpspSLr0vh — Clare Wood (@englishlawyer) March 31, 2023

Brilliant: Joe Lycett & Alan Carr playing Gammons. 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/TgaFut59bh — Marie-Ann Detests Tories 🇺🇦 🇪🇺 🇬🇧 (@MarieAnnUK) April 2, 2023

if you missed #LateNightLycett, here’s one standout moment – a skewering of right-wing channels pic.twitter.com/ijF06VcvOn — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) April 1, 2023

I saw Joe Lycett was trending so I decided to see what it was all about. The best bit here is when he spits after saying "Europe" pretending to be some bloke called Richard Yewtree. #LateNightLycett pic.twitter.com/YbW3i0Ux35 — Fintan McCarthy (@MccarthyFintan) April 1, 2023

And if it got you in the mood for this sort of thing, here are 10 (Downing Street) times Joe Lycett hilariously aced it and won our vote time and again.

Source Twitter @joelycett