A forgetful internet seller received a brilliantly NSFW message from a disgruntled client

Life

The perils of selling on the internet, Exhibit 5451.

Selling on the internet is a breeze compared with the alternatives of going to a Car Boot Sale or starting up your own shop. But it’s not without its pitfalls, especially if you’re the forgetful type.

Twitter user, @SMReidWrites, sold a dress on the popular peer-to-peer fashion website, Depop. However, she completely forgot the rather important step of shipping the purchased item…

Disclaimer. I am totally in the wrong here. I sold a dress on Depop then totally forgot about it. Looked at the app for the first time in ages today and I am SCREAMING. pic.twitter.com/axs6pctwOT — Sinéad (@SMReidWrites) February 28, 2023

Well, that’s a bit strong, but also utterly understandable and totally hilarious, as the seller was only too happy to admit…

I have messaged the girl and will be refunding her tonight. Will actually send her an extra tenner cos I was a big cunt. This honestly has cheered me up no end. — Sinéad (@SMReidWrites) February 28, 2023

And it turns out there was a glorious twist in the tale, when this reply came through on Twitter…

Hi! I’m the girl who bought the dress! Just wanna confirm Sinéad did send me my money back and it was totally worth it for the laughs I had over this 😂 — Nicole Rosaleen ✨ (@colebole95) March 1, 2023

Behold the power of the internet! Let’s see what people made of it all…

1.

The story made me laugh like a drain. 😁 — Danté Banks (@Dante_Banks) March 1, 2023

2.

This right here made my day. You big cunt is going on the repertoire thank you — Kurnn (@karenobilom) March 2, 2023

3.

This is so wholesome and funny. Its given me a right giggle on my lunchbreak. Thankyou! — UnicornHair 💙 (@UnicornHairz) March 2, 2023

4.

This story has restored my faith in humanity. — Jo Sullivan (@jomsull78) March 2, 2023

5.

OMG THIS IS SO FUNNY https://t.co/sShC4egwNT — addie larue (@nightyrhysand) March 2, 2023

Ready for one last twist? Here’s the reply from the seller, to the buyer who introduced herself on Twitter…

Nicole I just realised I was gonna send you an extra tenner for the hassle, got too flustered and forgot. I really am shite! — Sinéad (@SMReidWrites) March 1, 2023

Oh dear, oh dear! Happily, Nicole was absolutely fine with this, however…

No seriously you don’t need to send me anything else! It’s all good x — Nicole Rosaleen ✨ (@colebole95) March 1, 2023

Great stuff.

READ MORE

When online selling goes bad – simply 17 of the funniest Depop Drama messages

Source @SMReidWrites Image @SMReidWrites, mediamodifier on Pixabay