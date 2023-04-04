Life

A forgetful internet seller received a brilliantly NSFW message from a disgruntled client

David Harris. Updated April 4th, 2023

The perils of selling on the internet, Exhibit 5451.

Selling on the internet is a breeze compared with the alternatives of going to a Car Boot Sale or starting up your own shop. But it’s not without its pitfalls, especially if you’re the forgetful type.

Twitter user, @SMReidWrites, sold a dress on the popular peer-to-peer fashion website, Depop. However, she completely forgot the rather important step of shipping the purchased item…

Well, that’s a bit strong, but also utterly understandable and totally hilarious, as the seller was only too happy to admit…

And it turns out there was a glorious twist in the tale, when this reply came through on Twitter…

Behold the power of the internet! Let’s see what people made of it all…

Ready for one last twist? Here’s the reply from the seller, to the buyer who introduced herself on Twitter…

Oh dear, oh dear! Happily, Nicole was absolutely fine with this, however…

Great stuff.

