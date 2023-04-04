Eddie Marsan had the very best response to a particularly unpleasant troll and people loved him for it

Celebrity

We’ve always enjoyed the work of Eddie Marsan on film and TV over the years, and now it turns out our admiration for him extends to Twitter too.

The actor has just gone viral for his response to a particularly unpleasant troll and people loved him for it.

It began when someone said this on Twitter:

‘Do you ever scroll through Netflix, when you think that you’ve found a film to watch, all of a sudden you scream “Eww! F— that! It’s got Eddie Marsan in it!”? It keeps happening…’

And it got grimmer – a lot grimmer – when one of the star’s former fellow students at the London College of Printing School responded with this:

‘Many years ago my oppo was at the Print College @ the Elephant. Marsan came late to the class and sat infront of Russ. The lecturer said this is Eddie, be nice to him, Russ flicked his ears from behind and started singing “Eddie the Elephant packed his trunk”.’

And we only mention it because Eddie’s response deserves an award all of its own.

Yeah I was bullied, relentlessly at printing college, it was awful. I remember your mate doing that. I’m glad you find it funny. If he wants to know how I am now, he can just Google me, I have a beautiful wife, 4 wonderful kids & I’ve been in over 120 films. How’s he doing? https://t.co/rACyDmqhpj — Eddie Marsan (@eddiemarsan) April 3, 2023

Here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

And here are just a few of the many things people said in response.

It's horrifically gross that not only would a college aged man do that, but a middle aged man still thought it was funny. — Violet C. (@Violettuce) April 4, 2023

The younger you is reading this and applauding — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 3, 2023

Imagine someone tweeting this and thinking it’s some kind of win? Good grief. You keep on living your best life. 👊👊👊 — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) April 4, 2023

Oh Eddie. I love you. Been there. You’re fabulous. Xxxx — Gail Porter (@Gailporter) April 3, 2023

Hahaha drop the mic. His only claim to fame is he once met you. And was a dick. Don’t doubt he still is. Bravo Eddie. — Sean Maguire 🇺🇦 (@sean_m_maguire) April 4, 2023

To conclude …

Marsan with a First Round knockout. https://t.co/R6TzLQWUvM — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) April 4, 2023

