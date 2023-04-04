Celebrity

Eddie Marsan had the very best response to a particularly unpleasant troll and people loved him for it

John Plunkett. Updated April 4th, 2023

We’ve always enjoyed the work of Eddie Marsan on film and TV over the years, and now it turns out our admiration for him extends to Twitter too.

The actor has just gone viral for his response to a particularly unpleasant troll and people loved him for it.

It began when someone said this on Twitter:

‘Do you ever scroll through Netflix, when you think that you’ve found a film to watch, all of a sudden you scream “Eww! F— that! It’s got Eddie Marsan in it!”? It keeps happening…’

And it got grimmer – a lot grimmer – when one of the star’s former fellow students at the London College of Printing School responded with this:

‘Many years ago my oppo was at the Print College @ the Elephant. Marsan came late to the class and sat infront of Russ. The lecturer said this is Eddie, be nice to him, Russ flicked his ears from behind and started singing “Eddie the Elephant packed his trunk”.’

And we only mention it because Eddie’s response deserves an award all of its own.

Here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

And here are just a few of the many things people said in response.

To conclude …

Source Twitter @eddiemarsan