‘Being honest with the builders’ might be the most hilariously relatable thing you watch today

Award-winning stand-up comedian Josh Pugh is also a must-follow tweeter, quietly posting gold like this –

If I was in Love Island I’d walk straight over to the fittest girl in there, tell her that I haven’t even got travel insurance and don’t give a fuck, then I’d chuck the other lads flip flops on the roof and bomb in the pool with my mic still on. — Josh Pugh (@JoshPughComic) January 17, 2023

Amazon have emailed to say my “shipment” is on its way. Calm down Breaking Bad it’s a £4 beard comb. — Josh Pugh (@JoshPughComic) February 10, 2023

I may not be CASH rich but I’m rich in the sense that I have lots of friends and family, and can just ask them for money. — Josh Pugh (@JoshPughComic) January 29, 2023

As well as jokes, he regularly posts very funny sketches, and a recent one has gone viral because not only is it making people laugh, but it’s just incredibly relatable.

See for yourself.

Being Honest With The Builders pic.twitter.com/7HfuvaberJ — Josh Pugh (@JoshPughComic) April 3, 2023

Perhaps ironically, we think he nailed it – and it looks like these people agree.

Hahahahahaha — Emily Atack (@EmAtack) April 3, 2023

A couple of weeks ago we had builders in and when one asked me where our stopcock was I patted down my pockets as if i might have it on my person https://t.co/qKkMVmKjR9 — Muck (@sonofthehound) April 3, 2023

This is, as the kids say, an actual fire. https://t.co/SSvyBs30uY — Rob Gilroy (@RobGilroy) April 3, 2023

Tremendous.

I feel very seen https://t.co/sFhvRuPgZ9 — Dave Nutt (@Davezophisnutt) April 3, 2023

This is me to the absolute last word, pure brilliance Hiding in the bedroom https://t.co/b3V7pa1hp7 — Dean Spencer (@DeanSpencer11) April 3, 2023

Please enjoy this documentary footage of me https://t.co/1EEGdO3sTz — _ (@JimmyP_LDN) April 3, 2023

The sketch earned him this tip from fellow comedian, Kevin Caswell-Jones.

Hope this helps mate pic.twitter.com/IhafBhCQwz — Kevin Caswell-Jones (@poshkev1963) April 3, 2023

If Twitter’s not your thing, you can also follow Josh on Instagram and Facebook, or – if you’re lucky – see him in a comedy venue near you.

