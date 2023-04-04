‘Being honest with the builders’ might be the most hilariously relatable thing you watch today
Award-winning stand-up comedian Josh Pugh is also a must-follow tweeter, quietly posting gold like this –
If I was in Love Island I’d walk straight over to the fittest girl in there, tell her that I haven’t even got travel insurance and don’t give a fuck, then I’d chuck the other lads flip flops on the roof and bomb in the pool with my mic still on.
— Josh Pugh (@JoshPughComic) January 17, 2023
Amazon have emailed to say my “shipment” is on its way. Calm down Breaking Bad it’s a £4 beard comb.
— Josh Pugh (@JoshPughComic) February 10, 2023
I may not be CASH rich but I’m rich in the sense that I have lots of friends and family, and can just ask them for money.
— Josh Pugh (@JoshPughComic) January 29, 2023
As well as jokes, he regularly posts very funny sketches, and a recent one has gone viral because not only is it making people laugh, but it’s just incredibly relatable.
See for yourself.
Being Honest With The Builders pic.twitter.com/7HfuvaberJ
— Josh Pugh (@JoshPughComic) April 3, 2023
Perhaps ironically, we think he nailed it – and it looks like these people agree.
Hahahahahaha
— Emily Atack (@EmAtack) April 3, 2023
A couple of weeks ago we had builders in and when one asked me where our stopcock was I patted down my pockets as if i might have it on my person https://t.co/qKkMVmKjR9
— Muck (@sonofthehound) April 3, 2023
This is, as the kids say, an actual fire. https://t.co/SSvyBs30uY
— Rob Gilroy (@RobGilroy) April 3, 2023
Tremendous.
I feel very seen https://t.co/sFhvRuPgZ9
— Dave Nutt (@Davezophisnutt) April 3, 2023
This is me to the absolute last word, pure brilliance
Hiding in the bedroom https://t.co/b3V7pa1hp7
— Dean Spencer (@DeanSpencer11) April 3, 2023
Please enjoy this documentary footage of me https://t.co/1EEGdO3sTz
— _ (@JimmyP_LDN) April 3, 2023
The sketch earned him this tip from fellow comedian, Kevin Caswell-Jones.
Hope this helps mate pic.twitter.com/IhafBhCQwz
— Kevin Caswell-Jones (@poshkev1963) April 3, 2023
If Twitter’s not your thing, you can also follow Josh on Instagram and Facebook, or – if you’re lucky – see him in a comedy venue near you.
