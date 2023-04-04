Entertainment

‘Being honest with the builders’ might be the most hilariously relatable thing you watch today

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 4th, 2023

Award-winning stand-up comedian Josh Pugh is also a must-follow tweeter, quietly posting gold like this –

As well as jokes, he regularly posts very funny sketches, and a recent one has gone viral because not only is it making people laugh, but it’s just incredibly relatable.

See for yourself.

Perhaps ironically, we think he nailed it – and it looks like these people agree.

The sketch earned him this tip from fellow comedian, Kevin Caswell-Jones.

If Twitter’s not your thing, you can also follow Josh on Instagram and Facebook, or – if you’re lucky – see him in a comedy venue near you.

