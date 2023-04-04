We’ve entered the ‘£1k per month to live in a shed in Maidenhead’ phase of late-stage Capitalism

Life

Over on Reddit’s r/CasualUK subreddit, u/Svaertis shared this absolute bargain* they’d spotted on Rightmove. They gave it the heading ‘This is ridiculous’ – and, well, they weren’t wrong.

*sarcasm

Here’s what the property looks like.

And here’s the description.

Yes – call now to book your viewing, if you want to pay a grand a month to live in a shed in Maidenhead.

We think these comments hit the nail on the head.

“No floorplan” Because it would be 1 pixel wide.

colin_staples

Your phone is also your bed.

Cheebwhacker

No bed space. Optional hammock if you can fold yourself in two.

RoiMan

It is a shed, just saying ‘annexe’, doesn’t make it true.

Chuck_Norwich

£231 per week?? I wouldn’t pay £231 a month for that. £100 a month if I was desperate maybe

IntelligentDoor219

A shed in a ROYAL borough don’t you know! Splendid!

Civil-Artist

I recently got a garden office, which looks bigger and nicer than that place and it cost £9k to build. Such nasty greedy landlords!

mit-mit

Jesus. I live in maidenhead and pay £1000 for a pretty nice 2 bed flat, wtf is this?

purple-spade

That’s the kind of “house” I’d build in The Sims for a laugh.

CyGuy6587

Owner has kindly swept out the grass clippings and has moved the garden trowels into the other sh….annex!

Nocturlie22

Only Polly Pockets need apply

Survey217

RandonEnglishMun had fears for the future.

How long till we start charging people to live in fucking holes in the ground like mole people. “Single person hole comes with rocks and assorted worms. £500 a week”

No-reputation382 said this –

This shouldn’t be legally allowed.

Looks like they were right.

