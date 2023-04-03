‘What instantly kills the vibe at a party?’ 19 absolute mood slayers

Life

It’s been a while since we’ve been to a party – you know, a proper party – but it’s not been so long that we can’t relate to each and every one of these.

They were among the most popular answers to this question posed by Joeyniles9 over on Reddit.

‘What instantly kills the vibe at a party?’

And these 19 are absolute mood slayers, every one.

1.

‘Someone putting the big light on.’

templewater

‘Gotta turn the lights down and keep things sexy.

‘And then when the host wants to go to bed they just snap on the lights, kill the music and watch everyone scatter like cockroaches.’

UncleHagbard

2.

‘Aggressive drunk(s).’

Low_Entertainment324

‘I think the S is needed. A single, aggressive drunk can be headed off. The party can pinball them around the place and make them feel special…and, if not, push them into a ditch.

Multiple aggressive drunks? GTFO. Now.’

fishsticklovematters

3.

‘The crying girl that needs everyone to console her. Get out of the bathroom, there’s a line forming!’

Witch_on_a_moped

4.

‘Someone took a shit in the sink at a house party of mine once. That was a buzz killer for sure!’

No-Manner3916

‘Party pooper.’

Tall_Thinker

5.

‘I was at a staff party with an open bar, and it reached the time when the first clusters of guests were leaving.

‘When they went to get their coats from the closet, they discovered a young new team member who we thought had left hours ago. He had stripped off all his clothes, made a nest of jackets, soiled everything, and passed out.

‘Killed the vibe for sure.’

MistaLuvcraft

‘Bless his heart. Did he ever show up for work again?’

LibertyCash

‘He peed and had diarrhea, unfortunately. He did show up to work on Monday, but he only lasted a week or two before he left the organization. Yikes. Maybe watch the 18 year olds when you have an open bar.’

MistaLuvcraft

6.

‘When someone turns off the music and starts playing an acoustic guitar.’

switchypapi

‘Hey now, I’ve been playing guitar for decades and all I can say is, you’re absolutely right.

‘I never play at a party unless I am specifically asked to and all present are in on it. It’s just goofy posturing otherwise.

‘Also, protip: if you do end up being that guy playing at a party, you better make damn sure you pick the right song to play. For reference, the right song is “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys.’

WordsThatEndInWord

7.

‘Shortage of drinks when everything is closed.’

ads5531

‘Ah yes, time for the Adventure (gathers the folks for the quest to the closest gas station to buy more alcohol, gets lost twice, changes destination several times, 3 people go missing, somebody passes out, drink entire booze before they make their way back home).’

CatOfCosmos

‘The adventure > The actual party.’

jean0901

8.

‘When someone changes a song before the best part… I’ve done this and got my dumbass ex-communicated… rightfully.’

Employee-Number-9

‘Nothing worse than an inpatient DJ. Even if the song is mediocre, it’s certainly better to suffer through it as opposed to skipping each song played 20 seconds into it.’

ehletsgo

9.

‘When people take over the TV to share YouTube videos.’

maybepensive

“Oh there’s a funny video about this, let me find it. No no it’ll just be a second. Hmm, I don’t see it on TikTok, was it Youtube? One second, it’s loading. Ok here it is. No wait. No it’s this one. Ok ready? 00:04/06:55.”

scalability

10.

‘A couple getting into a public argument.’

TheTacomaKing

‘That’s entertaining for the most part I find.’

donairdaddydick

‘It’s entertaining except when that couple was gunna be your ride home.’

Aeokikit