News

This Tory’s solution to massive queues at Dover is …stay in the UK – 19 home truths

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 3rd, 2023

As the Easter holiday gets under way, some families have set off for a break abroad and some schools are heading off on educational trips. Except, they’re not necessarily going to make it to their intended destinations, because blue passports can’t protect them from red tape.

A lot of tweeters had a good idea where the blame lay.

Home secretary Suella Braverman insisted that the queues – caused by document checks that weren’t necessary when the UK was part of the EU – were nothing to do with Brexit.

Top travel journalist, Simon Calder, and the CEO of the Port of Dover, Dough Bannister, had a different opinion, based recklessly on evidence.

But it was Tory MP John Redwood who did the sensible thing and stepped in with a solution.

Once again, a John Redwood suggestion got the public takedown it deserved – and it looked much like this.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2