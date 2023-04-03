This Tory’s solution to massive queues at Dover is …stay in the UK – 19 home truths

News

As the Easter holiday gets under way, some families have set off for a break abroad and some schools are heading off on educational trips. Except, they’re not necessarily going to make it to their intended destinations, because blue passports can’t protect them from red tape.

This is the queue for coaches at the moment going into the #Dover ferry port… it’s pretty horrendous and moving very slowly. pic.twitter.com/34iojBYSIU — Nick Dixon (@NickDixonITV) April 2, 2023

A lot of tweeters had a good idea where the blame lay.

Just heard of a school trip to Europe being abandoned at Dover because of coach/passport delays.

Kids coming home. Another Brexit dividend. — Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) April 2, 2023

Daughter’s school trip to Italy have just gone through passport control at Dover. Were meant to sail 10pm last night. But she says all the children on the bus could totally feel the control and sovereignty so were very cheerful. They’d like to thank us. — John Niven HQ (@estellecostanza) April 2, 2023

Brexiter at Dover enjoying the benefits pic.twitter.com/26yezLz0TT — sue#NHSLove💙💙💙#FBNHS #GeneralElectionNow (@SueSuezep) April 2, 2023

Home secretary Suella Braverman insisted that the queues – caused by document checks that weren’t necessary when the UK was part of the EU – were nothing to do with Brexit.

“I don’t think it’s fair to say this is an adverse effect of Brexit,” says Suella Braverman, of the massive queues caused by post-Brexit checks at Dover. “It’s a busy time of year”. pic.twitter.com/HiqP9v1Igb — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) April 2, 2023

Turns out the BBC are allowed to mention the B word in connection with the problems at Dover, as long as it is to quote Suella Braverman explaining that the queues are nothing to do with Brexit. — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) April 2, 2023

Top travel journalist, Simon Calder, and the CEO of the Port of Dover, Dough Bannister, had a different opinion, based recklessly on evidence.

'We made our choice with Brexit and these are the consequences.' Travel Editor at The Independent @SimonCalder tells @mattfrei Brexit is to blame for the coach delays at Dover and says it's going to get 'worse'. pic.twitter.com/Yr3d8qzRrj — LBC (@LBC) April 1, 2023

Here is the CEO of the port of Dover explaining why there are extensive queues to get onto ferries at the moment. Warning: contains the B-word the government wants us to stop using:pic.twitter.com/vx2yOrnDGj — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) April 2, 2023

But it was Tory MP John Redwood who did the sensible thing and stepped in with a solution.

Once again, a John Redwood suggestion got the public takedown it deserved – and it looked much like this.

“Everybody knew exactly what they were voting for.” https://t.co/vZZ0G3BLd9 — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) April 2, 2023

Tories going on holiday to Cornwall coz of Brexit seeing each other in the queue for fish & chips. https://t.co/GeIODkVVV1 pic.twitter.com/ILBkibIQwF — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) April 2, 2023

Brexit freedoms now include telling you to holiday in the UK… https://t.co/juYVN0TEi8 — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) April 2, 2023

Respected travel expert @SimonCalder knows the truth about the Brexit queues, because Simon Calder's job has now been ruined by standing in queues for thousands of hours because of Brexit. He's angry. Believe him rather than @johnredwood who says "just go to Swindon or whatever." https://t.co/yLBZrR1cDd — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) April 2, 2023

I’m old enough to remember when they claimed Brexit was about “Global Britain” not “You’re trapped on this island so make the most of it”. https://t.co/VP4J26RTb2 — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) April 2, 2023

Look, if people would just enjoy staying in the UK and swimming in sewage, if the French authorities did as they were told and if the wokerati had given us a bit more notice about Easter, there wouldn't be any queues. — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) April 2, 2023

Yeah let’s never go abroad again 😂 https://t.co/Wizve5qSDM — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 2, 2023

Ah, make it harder for us to leave, but then pump sewage onto our beaches at home… …it’s like you’re flirting with us. #Brexit https://t.co/FSF9ktF53I — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) April 2, 2023

why not stay in bed and stare at your ceiling https://t.co/j0FR27v3DS — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) April 2, 2023

