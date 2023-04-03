Celebrity

This thread of ‘Pedro Pascal as mushrooms’ is today’s most fabulous thing

John Plunkett. Updated April 3rd, 2023

We loved Pedro Pascal in Narcos, and we love him in The Mandalorian and we love him most of all in The Last Of Us.

And we also love him in this latest Twitter thread by the always fabulous @Pandamaonimum.

It’s ‘Pedro Pascal as mushrooms’, which will need no explaining to anyone who has watched or is familiar with The Last Of Us, obviously.

And if you’re not, go check it out. After you’ve got to the bottom of this thread, obviously.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

And in the unlikely event you don’t already, follow @Pandamoanimum on Twitter here!

We love you, PP.

Source Twitter @Pandamoanimum