This extraordinarily dramatic lucky escape is a proper jaw-dropper (keep watching …)

Videos

We’re never going to look at a tumble dryer in the same way again and neither will you if you watch to the end of this 26-second video which has just gone wildly viral on Reddit.

Keep watching …

Boom! And for once, we really do mean it.

‘New fear unlocked.’

KrakenClubOfficial ‘Haha that was truly unexpected. I was waiting for something to happen outside.’

StoneCutter256 ‘Same, I thought he was gonna run past the window being chased by an elk or something.’

ctiern ‘Walt and Jesse working downstairs.’

nitemare-walken ‘I think they’re dry.’

Stunning_Collar_4336

But it turns out we don’t need to be terrified of every tumble dryer from now on because there were some rather special circumstances in this case.

‘For some more context: ‘Aparently one customer left a lighter fill bottle within the clothes inside the dryer machine by mistake.’

megacarls ‘Wait, so why did the dryer door pop open BEFORE the reaction?’

Clarkeprops ‘When the lighter bottle failed, the fluid inside quickly transformed into gas and increased the pressure inside the dryer, pushing the door open. New oxygen rushed in, combined with the newly released gas and heat, BA BA BOOM.’

webformula

Next time just press ‘extra dry’, please.

Source Reddit u/megacarls