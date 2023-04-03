These cake instructions are so precise there’s no way they’ll get it wrong, right? Wrong …

Pics

There’s a long history of bakers getting cake instructions wrong, often with unintentionally comedic results, like this one from back in the day, for example (and you can see 11 more here).

A woman ordered a ‘Moana’ cake for her daughter — but the baker heard ‘marijuana’https://t.co/GLKY78X93M pic.twitter.com/RBorsMPqHy — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) July 11, 2019

And it was presumably with this sort of thing in mind that these people went the extra mile with their very specific instructions for this cake, and there was surely no way they were going to get this one wrong, right?

‘Costco will give you exactly what you know you didn’t need,’ said FlipDemStocks who shared it over on Reddit.

Here’s the ‘special order cake form’ with as much detail as they could manage.

Just in case that wasn’t enough, they also went onto the back (with ‘please see back’ written on the front).

And yet, despite going the extra mile – two in fact – they still ended up with this.

That really takes the cake.

‘This is a thing of beauty.’

aloysiuspelunk ‘Lol, i’m impressed that thy even transferred the flawed perspective.’

Odd-Jupiter ‘And the two tone. It’s really impressive how that decorator got those details but completely missed the big picture.’

Bogmanbob “What’s perimeter mean?” “I don’t know. The top?” “Oh yeah!” Two minutes later: “Nailed it!”

Notinyourbushes ‘I wonder if they would have understood if you didn’t include the drawing 🤔.’

To conclude …

‘Task failed successfully.’

