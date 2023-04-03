Politics

Latest in an occasional series, comeback of the day is surely this, a reply to Sam Parker, a one-time Republican political hopeful (who knows, he still might be) which has just gone wildly viral on Reddit.

In the most likely event you haven’t heard of Sam Parker, here’s how he bills himself on Twitter.

‘Stop, stop! He’s already dead!’ said TheDarkAngel135790 who shared it.

Boom.

‘I was like “This guys a f-cking senator?” Then I saw he ran and lost. Good.’

HondaBn ‘No, no. Please continue murdering that corpse.’

DnDimwit ‘If he says anything else it becomes more like an assisted suicide.’

Ali80486 ‘Most people I know who speak English as a second language utilize it better than MOST Americans to whom it is their PRIMARY language. So he can f-ck off with this. ‘These tyrants are using these fascist methods far too much. And far too few people read above a 5th grade level. With the behavioral issues in school with the upcoming generations we got some real nasty stuff on the horizon here in America.’

Disizreallife

Source Reddit u/TheDarkAngel135790