People are depluralising films – 17 five-star suggestions

Poke Staff. Updated April 1st, 2023

Over on Reddit’s r/technicallythetruth forum, u/rodmorg shared this classic Twitter response.

Of course, Reddit users decided to depluralise a few films themselves, and we gathered some favourites.

1.


catmoon
Via

2.

Trree Gump.
Prometheu5

3.

Schindler’s Item
Enter-shaqiri

4.

A dalmatian.
Crutch-Banton

5.

Lord of the Ring: The Tower.
Oroszzseppi

6.

Fish of Rock.
Cunbc002

7.


Independent-Dog-8462
Via

8.

Someone likes it hot.
garbledcatlake3000

9.

One angry man.
Kings2LeadHat

10.

One Dollar Baby.
Bout-tree-fitty

11.

The magnificent one.
Camster29

12.

Child of Man.
WaveyGraveyDavey

13.


-RetroSight
Via

14.

Dances With Wolf.
CFCYYC

15.

Bonnie or Clyde.
Emergency_Isopod_324

16.

Snake On A Plane.
RoseTheSleepy

17.


iamelnur
Via

BONUS

Bambo.
acquavaa

