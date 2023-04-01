People are depluralising films – 17 five-star suggestions

Entertainment

Over on Reddit’s r/technicallythetruth forum, u/rodmorg shared this classic Twitter response.

Of course, Reddit users decided to depluralise a few films themselves, and we gathered some favourites.

1.



catmoon

Via

2.

Trree Gump.

Prometheu5

3.

Schindler’s Item

Enter-shaqiri

4.

A dalmatian.

Crutch-Banton

5.

Lord of the Ring: The Tower.

Oroszzseppi

6.

Fish of Rock.

Cunbc002

7.

8.

Someone likes it hot.

garbledcatlake3000

9.

One angry man.

Kings2LeadHat

10.

One Dollar Baby.

Bout-tree-fitty

11.

The magnificent one.

Camster29

12.

Child of Man.

WaveyGraveyDavey

13.

14.

Dances With Wolf.

CFCYYC

15.

Bonnie or Clyde.

Emergency_Isopod_324



16.

Snake On A Plane.

RoseTheSleepy

17.



iamelnur

Via

BONUS

Bambo.

acquavaa

