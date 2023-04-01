People are depluralising films – 17 five-star suggestions
Over on Reddit’s r/technicallythetruth forum, u/rodmorg shared this classic Twitter response.
Of course, Reddit users decided to depluralise a few films themselves, and we gathered some favourites.
1.
catmoon
Via
2.
Trree Gump.
Prometheu5
3.
Schindler’s Item
Enter-shaqiri
4.
A dalmatian.
Crutch-Banton
5.
Lord of the Ring: The Tower.
Oroszzseppi
6.
Fish of Rock.
Cunbc002
7.
Independent-Dog-8462
Via
8.
Someone likes it hot.
garbledcatlake3000
9.
One angry man.
Kings2LeadHat
10.
One Dollar Baby.
Bout-tree-fitty
11.
The magnificent one.
Camster29
12.
Child of Man.
WaveyGraveyDavey
13.
-RetroSight
Via
14.
Dances With Wolf.
CFCYYC
15.
Bonnie or Clyde.
Emergency_Isopod_324
16.
Snake On A Plane.
RoseTheSleepy
17.
iamelnur
Via
BONUS
Bambo.
acquavaa
Source r/TechnicallyTheTruth Image Screengrab