13 of the funniest and most brutal takedowns of the week

Celebrity

Everyone loves a good comeback and here are 13 of the best that went viral over the last seven days.

1. ‘Kathy Burke vs anti-vaxxers’

If any more anti vaxx nutters appear in my notifications regarding Paul O’Grady I’ll find ‘em and shove this right up their crack holes. pic.twitter.com/cfq7YkVbzC — Kath 🇺🇦💙🙀❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) March 29, 2023

2. “My name is Andrew, and I’m a misogynist”

3. ‘No offence, Eric Idle’

Eric no offence. But don let yourself get caught up in Hollytics ( Hollywood politics) I remember when your generation would poke fun at the person you have become. And I for one am very sad I think my parrot is D.E.A.D 😞 — myles mccullock (@MccullockMyles) March 24, 2023

No offence but fuck off. https://t.co/2CHIhqQZHP — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) March 25, 2023

4. ‘So smart he’s shitting in buckets’

5. ‘I’d like to report a murder’

Hello, 999? I’d like to report a murder in the House of Commons. Mhairi Black never misses. pic.twitter.com/AgciKKSAkK — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) March 29, 2023

6. ‘This made me laugh out loud’

7. ‘Kath thank you for saying what everyone else thought’

Dominic Raab paid tribute to “Paul Grayson” before being corrected… The deputy PM then said: “We need to avoid the wokery and the limitations on comedy” #PMQs pic.twitter.com/F4bZXcq8pS — PoliticsHome (@politicshome) March 29, 2023

8. ‘Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense trolling a Michigan-born Russian citizen on Twitter’



9. ‘Murder she wrote’



10. ‘Nobody understands the true value of renting movies at the library!’

11. ‘Elon, none of us are surprised’

12. ‘I really hope he sees this’



13. ‘He’s clever’



