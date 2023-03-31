What if Roy Keane did film reviews? It’d be exactly like these 19 funny tweets

Entertainment

What if football legend-turned-pundit Roy Keane did film reviews like he does his match assessments? That’s the question addressed by the very funny @roykeanereviews Twitter account.

It’s a simple concept – but so well executed it’s bordering on genius. Enjoy these brilliant examples.

1.

“So the shark is on the prowl and you’ve got these people still going into the water then they’re surprised when the shark attacks. The sharks just being a shark.

As for the mayor, he wants to get his act together. It’s poor management and it’s embarrassing.” pic.twitter.com/P313e1mm31 — Roy Keane's Film Reviews (@roykeanereviews) January 2, 2023

2.

“A theme park based around some dodgy science breeding Dinosaurs? What did they expect was going to happen?

I mean, what’s wrong with Alton Towers or Thorpe Park? It’s just pure reckless greed it’s embarrassing.” pic.twitter.com/nt2bnjvGuO — Roy Keane's Film Reviews (@roykeanereviews) January 8, 2023

3.

“So they’ve all got different skills and are trying to help Clooney.

For me it’s all well and good having 11 of you out there, but if one of you goes down and there’s no one there to replace them then you’re a man down aren’t you? It’s just poor planning and it’s embarrassing” pic.twitter.com/RJwKxRFJs1 — Roy Keane's Film Reviews (@roykeanereviews) January 10, 2023

4.

“I didn’t think the title made sense to be honest.

Music doesn’t have a specific sound does it? It sounds like loads of different things and genres or whatever. I just thought that was misleading and it put me off.” pic.twitter.com/8cMQzXynLJ — Roy Keane's Film Reviews (@roykeanereviews) January 20, 2023

5.

So she’s got those ice powers. What’s she playing at?

She could be conquering the world and all she’s doing is making herself a castle and singing that song about letting it go. Don’t let it go, grab the opportunity with both hands. It’s wasted potential and it’s embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/HKIrLltCU3 — Roy Keane's Film Reviews (@roykeanereviews) January 22, 2023

6.

“Was no one suspicious that a giant Austrian man was suddenly working in a rural school? Fine, I get he’s got a job to do. But he’s got no qualifications to teach kids, what if one of the kids really needed some specialist attention? It’s reckless and embarrassing.” pic.twitter.com/7MZumEYSke — Roy Keane's Film Reviews (@roykeanereviews) January 15, 2023

7.

“I just plain don’t get it. Why would you want to sing in the rain? And why is he so happy about it? I’m all for a classic but it just doesn’t make sense. Get inside where it’s dry and sing there.” pic.twitter.com/SwBPrx3lnH — Roy Keane's Film Reviews (@roykeanereviews) January 24, 2023

8.

“They’re all celebrating at the end there, the rebellion and the little teddy things. Ok fine you’ve overthrown the empire, but that’s your job. Just get on with it, it’s embarrassing.” pic.twitter.com/azmCKxqD0z — Roy Keane's Film Reviews (@roykeanereviews) January 21, 2023

9.

“Raging Bull? I don’t get it. He gets battered all over the show in it there’s nothing raging about it.

If it was called battered slightly miffed bull I’d get it, but it’s not. It’s embarrassing.” pic.twitter.com/tzkXTJ1FAP — Roy Keane's Film Reviews (@roykeanereviews) December 26, 2022

10.