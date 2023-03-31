Videos

‘Instant karma’ totally nailed in 34 seconds flat (watch to the end …)

March 31st, 2023

We’ve got our dictionary out – we haven’t really, but stick with us – and we looked up the definition of ‘instant karma’ and we found this.

It’s a video of a seaside incident that’s just gone viral on Reddit after it was shared by DirkDieGurke who said: ‘When you’re a jerk on a jet ski… and then they catch up to you later.’

Watch to the end, obviously.

When you’re a jerk on a jet ski… and then they catch up to you later
by u/DirkDieGurke in WatchPeopleDieInside

Ooof.

‘The satisfaction in that, “Oh, what happened?” is great.’
LeviathanLX

Let’s hope everyone was okay after all that and it didn’t happen again – to either of them.

Source Reddit u/DirkDieGurke