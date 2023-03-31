‘Instant karma’ totally nailed in 34 seconds flat (watch to the end …)
We’ve got our dictionary out – we haven’t really, but stick with us – and we looked up the definition of ‘instant karma’ and we found this.
It’s a video of a seaside incident that’s just gone viral on Reddit after it was shared by DirkDieGurke who said: ‘When you’re a jerk on a jet ski… and then they catch up to you later.’
Watch to the end, obviously.
When you’re a jerk on a jet ski… and then they catch up to you later
by u/DirkDieGurke in WatchPeopleDieInside
Ooof.
‘The satisfaction in that, “Oh, what happened?” is great.’
LeviathanLX
Let’s hope everyone was okay after all that and it didn’t happen again – to either of them.
Source Reddit u/DirkDieGurke