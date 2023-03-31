‘Instant karma’ totally nailed in 34 seconds flat (watch to the end …)

Videos

We’ve got our dictionary out – we haven’t really, but stick with us – and we looked up the definition of ‘instant karma’ and we found this.

It’s a video of a seaside incident that’s just gone viral on Reddit after it was shared by DirkDieGurke who said: ‘When you’re a jerk on a jet ski… and then they catch up to you later.’

Watch to the end, obviously.

Ooof.

‘The satisfaction in that, “Oh, what happened?” is great.’

LeviathanLX

Let’s hope everyone was okay after all that and it didn’t happen again – to either of them.

Source Reddit u/DirkDieGurke