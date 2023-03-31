Politics

Trump stan, gun lobbyist and serial self-owner Lauren Boebert took the art of doubling down to new levels – perhaps quadrupling down.

During a House Oversight Committee hearing into crime and policing, she questioned Charles Allen, who chaired a committee that had proposed changes to Washington DC’s laws. She was particularly interested in the laws on public urination.

Here’s what happened.

If you aren't watching House Republicans' hearing on the District of Columbia you are missing sober consideration of weighty matters of state pic.twitter.com/MFq0u9zwfw — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) March 29, 2023

Just facepalmed so hard I can now chew out the back of my head. Let’s take a look at the moment she stops flogging the dead horse.

Tweeters enjoyed the spectacle a lot more than Lauren Boebert enjoyed creating it.

1.

I can’t stop watching Lauren Boebert embarrass herself lolpic.twitter.com/UDUNBkBZ2t — Gabe Sanchez  (@iamgabesanchez) March 30, 2023

2.

I love when conservatives are confidently stupid. pic.twitter.com/J7iZGITnyT — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) March 30, 2023

3.

As republicans refuse to do anything about school shootings you’ll be happy to know they are focused on the really important things like public urination pic.twitter.com/z0fVusZAma — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) March 30, 2023

4.

The Dumbest. Literally @laurenboebert Aren’t You Tired of Embarrassing The Nation ? pic.twitter.com/CP2ttHW3LR — M-A.Stay’Legit ™️ (@BagdMilkSoWhat) March 30, 2023

5.

This is what piss poor research looks like when you find out that saying something over and over does NOT make it fact. May the Gods of education shake their heads at this failed performative comedy classic.#DemsAct #DemVoice1 #wtpBLUE #ONEV1 #FAM46 pic.twitter.com/qE5PQb8lG7 — (@politicsusa46) March 30, 2023

6.

Luckily for Lauren Boebert, verbal diarrhea is still legal in DC https://t.co/ezjMUtysOd — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) March 30, 2023

How is possible that an elected member of Congress is this stupid? https://t.co/PdHR3akdWo — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) March 29, 2023

8.

Enjoy this clip of Boebert repeatedly running into a wall. https://t.co/iW60tDR7GL — jordan (@JordanUhl) March 29, 2023

9.

Are you now, or have you ever been, a member of the Public Urination Party? https://t.co/YX9lNEYxbD — Sam Hoadley-Brill READ CHARLES MILLS. RIP (@deonteleologist) March 29, 2023

To sum up …

READ MORE

This winning takedown of Lauren Boebert is a catch-all response to ‘woke’ trolls everywhere

Source @Fritschner Image Screengrab