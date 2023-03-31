27 of the month’s funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit

Pics

It’s not just the end of the week but – spoiler alert – the end of the month, so what better time to look back on 23 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit in March.

1. ‘People falling in to the water because they think this is a gravel road’

2. ‘Couldn’t figure out why my music kept pausing’

3. Car for sale, like new

17. ‘All very admirable careers… wait a second’

5. My hometown just unveiled a 9/11 memorial at the fireman’s museum. Think they could have used another set of eyes on this one…



6. There was an attempt … to locate a man with a cannabis farm in his attic

7. ‘Happy to be here sir’

8. ‘Mutual appreciation’

9. ‘I regret this toy’

10. Moving out of house. Left something in the crawlspace for when the new residents start to snoop

11. This device saves lives.



12. My mom altered this card to give me, it took me longer than it should have to notice it wasn’t made this way.

13. ‘I spotted this flyer on 9th Ave in NYC and I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it since’

14. ‘Well, this face swap worked out better than expected’



