25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter

At the end of the week in which we discovered that Donald Trump is to make history yet again, as the first former US President to be charged with a criminal offence, it seems almost criminal to talk about anything else. But where would we be without a break from the news?

Luckily, we’ve been collecting non-topical Twitter gold all week, and these were our favourites.

1.

Smaller than i thought it would be pic.twitter.com/yAFjqr9CCL — GreenSwizzleWooster (@GSWooster) March 25, 2023

2.

Yes. I’m going to say “yes”. pic.twitter.com/5pVvhhW6fl — Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) March 24, 2023

3.

predators have forward facing eyes and for that reason a furby never has and never will be welcome in my home — stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) March 27, 2023

4.

My daughter just told me she doesn’t like Cadbury eggs and oh thank god bc the 12 I bought her accidentally fell into my facehole — DonutHawk (@StruggleDisplay) March 27, 2023

5.

We’re gonna need a bigger bowl pic.twitter.com/qfDNGjBfZT — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) March 28, 2023

6.

People like to encourage you with helpful advice like "sing like no one is listening" but hate it when you actually do it in line at the Target checkout — mean things I say to myself (@meantomyself) March 27, 2023

7.

was Jim off killing horses or… pic.twitter.com/XGVOCDb45j — bimbo saggins ✨ (@bitzydimbo) March 25, 2023

8.

I know historians have questioned Boney M’s methodology and conclusions but I have to say, they’re right about Rasputin: it WAS a shame how he carried on. — Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) March 28, 2023

9.

me when no one's liked my tweet in 7 mins pic.twitter.com/8urCGZNjIy — Jaimee (@0rang3youglad) March 29, 2023

10.

this is how your email finds me pic.twitter.com/HpuxRIB6AX — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) March 29, 2023

11.

I love calculating pi so much that I do it 22/7. — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 29, 2023

12.